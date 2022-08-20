WATCH: Horrifying video shows Thomas Nutt dragging his wife’s body in a suitcase after wedding day murder

On Friday, Thomas Nutt, a 46-year-old man from Lightcliffe, England, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Dawn Walker.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

According to prosecutors, CCTV footage captured Thomas Nutt allegedly disposing of his wife's body using a suitcase. Nutt is also accused of sending false text messages from his wife's phone to create the impression that she had disappeared reportedly.

"Thomas Nutt, 46, of Halifax, was found guilty today at Bradford Crown Court of the murder of his 52-year-old wife, Dawn Walker."



In court, the victim's sister, Lisa Walker, condemned his actions:

“Before his ungodly hands took her away from us forever.I mourn for my sister who suffered so much and felt like she had nobody to turn to because this man made her feel worthless.”

He was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison for the murder.

Thomas Nutt showed patterns of abuse previously

Meauwww reported that the case was resolved at Bradford Crown Court. According to prosecutors, Dawn Walker's body was discovered in a children's park four days after the reported killing. He was accused of hiding her body in a cupboard for a while before putting her in a suitcase.

Thomas Nutt has been jailed for murdering his wife Dawn Walker on their wedding night before stuffing her body into a suitcase.

The same CCTV camera that recorded Thomas Nutt reportedly disposing of the body also captured the suspect and his wife returning from their wedding last October. As per prosecutors, to dispose of the body, Nutt is said to have broken Dawn Walker's leg to fit her in a suitcase.

Judge Jonathan Rose, who presided over the trial, claimed that Nutt showed patterns of abuse directed towards his wife during the couple's marriage.

He said:

“The impact of the sudden and violent death of this woman, at what should have been a time of very great happiness, will inevitably be substantial on those closest to her."

He continued:

“Dawn Walker died because you are a bully used to controlling and manipulating women. I am quite sure you dominated her with your controlling behavior and this culminated in unjustifiable violence on October 27, as a consequence which she lost her life at your hands.”

Lisa Walker, the victim's sister, also testified in court that Nutt had reportedly cut contact between Dawn and her family.

Dawn's other sister, Codie Walker, also spoke out against Nutt in court.

She said:

“There are no words to describe how it feels for us every single day, waking up knowing what this person did to her, it is truly heartbreaking for each and every one of us. I pray he is never allowed to do this to another family.”

The case is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

