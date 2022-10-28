WATCH: New footage shows Uvalde officers showing concern about getting shot during Robb Elementary shooting

On October 28, San Antonio outlet WOAI released newly-obtained bodycam footage of Uvalde police officers expressing their reluctance to confront the alleged shooter Salvador Ramos during the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary school.

In the footage, armed Uvalde officers, including recently fired former sergeant Juan Maldonado, can be seen waiting outside the school premises and later on in the hallway of the building.

In one clip, Maldonado can be heard saying:

"This is so sad dude... he shot kids bro."

In another audio recording, officers can be heard discussing their hesitation with regards to confronting the shooter. This has outraged the parents of victims, as CNN reported that the officers allowed the attack to continue for an hour before they shot the alleged shooter. The shooter reportedly killed 19 students and two members of staff in Robb Elementary school.

An officer can be heard saying:

"What are you waiting for?"

Another said:

"What's the safest way to do this? I'm not trying to get clapped out"

NBC reported that the footage was released before a meeting at the Texas Public Safety Commission, where officials will discuss issues with the response of Uvalde authorities to the massacre.

The criticism faced by Uvalde authorities

In the wake of the Uvalde massacre, several officials were fired due to allegations that they mishandled the situation. Earlier in October, there were several protests around the town from the parents of victims, who stated that officials should be fired.

According to Fox News, members of the community such as Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Robb Elementary school who lost 11 of his students in the attack, accused the police force of cowardice:

Reyes said:

"They sit there and did nothing for our community. They took a long time to go in.After everything, I get more angry because you (police officers) have a bulletproof vest, I have nothing."

In August, the local school board announced that they would fire Pete Arredondo, the police chief who was identified as being partially responsible for the slow response times.

NPR reported that in early October, the school district suspended the entire police force. In an official statement, a spokesperson explained the decision:

"Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations."

The school district also chose to place Lt. Miguel Hernandez, the acting police chief, on leave. The same decision was made for Ken Mueller, the department's director of student services. Soon after, Mueller announced that he was planning to retire indefinitely.

