Watch: Newly released Bodycam video shows moment Alex Murdaugh was arrested outside rehab facility for 2021 murders of wife and son

Bodycam footage of Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty of murdering his wife and son in 2021, has been released recently. Murdaugh was apprehended outside a rehab facility where he was receiving treatment for his alcohol and drug abuse issues. After being convicted in March 2023, Murdaugh appealed for another trial.

Recently, another individual named Jerry Rivers has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for supplying Murdaugh with drugs. While Rivers claimed that he never met Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors tied him as an important link in his opioid addiction issue. Along with the drug charges, Rivers also pleaded guilty to multiple financial fraud charges.

Bodycam footage captured former attorney Alex Murdaugh getting arrested after the double murders of his wife and son

Court TV has obtained bodycam footage that captured former attorney Alex Murdaugh's arrest in connection to his wife and son's murders. Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences and an additional 27 years for multiple financial crimes. On October 14, 2021, he was taken into custody after the victims were fatally shot at the family property in Moselle.

Upon investigation, it was found that Murdaugh had developed a drug problem and also began stealing money to obtain more drugs. In the footage, Murdaugh can be seen getting arrested outside a rehab. Cops allowed him to take one last sip of water before getting apprehended. Court TV further reported that officers were seen checking his pockets and finding several items like a box of Benadryl and tobacco.

During the arrest, another officer could be heard counting prescription bottles from a bag that Murdaugh was carrying. After sitting in the backseat of the police cruiser, Murdaugh asked one of the officers to get him his medication from the bag.

The former attorney further added that he wanted dicyclomine, a medication usually used to treat irritable bowel syndrome. He was then taken out of the car and given water so that he could have his medication.

The video did not capture Murdaugh's transportation to jail

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of stealing over $8 million from his former law firm and several other clients. The bodycam footage ended before he was transported to the prison. His attorneys are trying to appeal the conviction and the sentencing. Another name that had popped up during the investigation into the Murdaugh trial was that of Jerry Rivers, a man from Walterboro.

According to The Post and Courier, Rivers pleaded guilty to several charges, including distributing drugs, laundering money, obstructing justice, and making false statements to insurers. He was running a lucrative opioid business as long as Alex Murdaugh was getting the drugs from him. However, after Murdaugh's arrest, the business saw a massive downfall.

Another Waterboro man, Spencer Roberts, faced multiple charges, including distributing drugs to Murdaugh. However, the charges are pending. Recently, Murdaugh's appeal for a retrial was denied.

His attorneys claimed that the jury was tampered with by the court clerk during the original murder trial that convicted Murdaugh of the murders.

