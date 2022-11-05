WATCH: Ring camera footage shows terrifying abduction attempt in Miami

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surveillance cameras in a Miami neighborhood recorded a man attempting to abduct a woman near Southwest and 24th Street at approximately 9 pm EST.

The footage shows the woman walking through a residential area while using her phone as the suspect sprints up behind her. While the encounter between them remains out of frame, the woman can be heard screaming, prompting the suspect to run in the opposite direction. Fox reported that neighbors eventually came to the woman's aid.

Miami authorities described the suspect as a 5'6 Hispanic or light-skinned biracial man with a medium build and prominent stomach. He was believed to be wearing a dark-colored shirt, khaki pants, and a surgical mask. No possible identities have been disclosed by the police yet.

Miami woman says she had earlier seen the suspect before he tried to abduct her

In an interview with local authorities, the victim said that she had seen the suspect at some point before the attempted kidnapping. As a result, she became suspicious of him and was preparing to scream in case he approached her.

Miami PD @MiamiPD Robbery Detectives are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred on 11/2/22 at the 2200 block of SW 24 St. We need your assistance in identifying and locating the subject depicted on the video below (1/2)… Robbery Detectives are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred on 11/2/22 at the 2200 block of SW 24 St. We need your assistance in identifying and locating the subject depicted on the video below (1/2)… https://t.co/BCBuTqea8V

The police statement read:

"(The victim was) grabbed from behind by an unknown man who she encountered earlier while leaving the store."

Speaking to 7News, Miami police officer Kiara Delva said that the woman handled the situation as well as she possibly could. She further said:

“In this case she was alone, but good thing that she did scream to the top of her lungs, because she was able to get assistance from the nearby community.”

Delva added that people should travel in groups to avoid such incidents:

“If you’re going to be out late or actually whatever time of day it is, you’re always encouraged to be with another person to accompany you."

She continued:

“We’re urging the community to come forward."

hot girl juli @savagejuliana_ @phins__305 @MiamiPD if you know someone with home cameras on the street you should ask them about releasing the footage to help the police find this person @phins__305 @MiamiPD if you know someone with home cameras on the street you should ask them about releasing the footage to help the police find this person

According to WSVN, Spencer Eakes, a resident of the neighborhood, expressed his shock at the incident, explaining that it was not something he expected in the residential area. He said:

“It was like very frightening, I’ve never heard any scream like that before. It’s very scary this is a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

Another neighbor, whose name was not released, said:

“Terrifying, we walk our dogs, we’re walking this neighborhood every day because of our dogs, otherwise we have not seen anything like that. I hope they catch the guy that did it.”

WIL [ i.am. Mr. Wilson] SON @Wilsonews2022 Officers spoke to a woman who said that while she was walking home from a nearby store along S.W. 24th Street and 22nd Avenue she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man who she encountered earlier while leaving the store. Officers spoke to a woman who said that while she was walking home from a nearby store along S.W. 24th Street and 22nd Avenue she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man who she encountered earlier while leaving the store.

The attempted Miami abduction currently remains under investigation. The incident came to light just two weeks after a search began for a man in Fort Lauderdale. In this case, the suspect allegedly tried to kidnap young children outside of a school. He was described as being between 30 and 40 years old with a receding hairline.

