WATCH: Security footage shows Texas sheriff firing officer Tyler Moody for allegedly sneaking phone to inmate

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officials announced that Collin County detention officer Tyler Moody was arrested for providing an inmate with a contraband phone. He was also subsequently fired from his position by the Collin County Sheriff.

A detention officer discovered a cellphone and charger in an inmate's cell in the Collin County Jail on Monday, October 10. According to officials, Tyler Moody confessed to supplying the inmate with the phone. Moody, who has been a detention officer since October 2019, was charged with a third-degree felony for bringing prohibited substances and items to a correctional or civil commitment facility.

A video of the detention officer being fired from his post was released to the public by the Collin County Sheriff's Office. In the video, Tyler Moody is seen in conversation with Sheriff Jim Skinner. Sheriff Skinner can be heard telling him that he was fired as Moody sits down. He further said:

"You're fired. You're no longer an employee here. Understand? You betrayed the trust of every citizen that we have the privilege to serve. And you've betrayed the trust of the brave and selfless men and women that you've worked alongside for nearly three years."

Tyler Moody, who had served as a detention officer in the Collin County jail since 2019, was fired on Tuesday, October 11, following his confession to providing an inmate with a phone.

Sheriff Jim Skinner, who fired Moody, was also the one to arrest the latter for committing a third-degree felony.

"So as of this moment, you're under arrest for bringing up riveted item, a cell phone, into a correctional facility as a third degree felony. You have any questions about that? When you're going to be cuffed, first thing that you want to do is stand up and take that uniform shirt off. You don't deserve to wear it."

He said Moody confessed to receiving money to bring a phone from the outside to the inmate in question, who was previously charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

In a press release, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said:

"Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner fired Moody and informed him that he was being placed under arrest for violating Texas Penal Code 38.11 Prohibited Substances and Items in Correctional or Civil Commitment Facility, a 3rd Degree Felony."

In an ironic turn of events, the now-former detention officer was booked into the Collin County jail, the same jail where he worked. His bond was set at $5,000 which was posted on Tuesday.

Sheriff Skinner expects more arrests in connection with the case.

