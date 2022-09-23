Where is Reginald Kimbro now? Charges explored ahead of new Dateline episode

Serial r*pist Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty to two murders from 2017 and four s*x assault cases that occurred over a five-year period in four different counties across Texas, thus ending the case before it even began. Sources stated that he accepted the plea deal ahead of his trial in 2022 to avoid the death penalty.

Kimbro confessed to killing Molly Matheson, 22, in Fort Worth, and Megan Getrum, 36, in Plano, in 2017 when DNA and other circumstantial evidence connected him to both the homicides. He also admitted r*ping four other women in Cameron and Collin Counties.

As part of the plea deal, 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro was found guilty and given a life sentence without a chance of parole. The conviction came earlier this year in 2022, five years after the murders of Molly and Megan first occurred. He is currently serving his life sentence in prison and will likely do so for the rest of his life.

The years-long investigation revealed some nasty and shocking details about the convicted serial r*pist and now, NBC Dateline is scheduled to revisit the case and crimes of Reginald Kimbro in its upcoming episode. The episode, titled Wreckage, airs on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

This article mentions everything to know about the charges against Kimbro.

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual assault crimes.

Exploring Reginald Kimbro's previous crimes and s*xual assault charges filed against him

The lengthy investigations into the murders of Molly Matheson and Megan Getrum in 2017 revealed that Kimbro was previously charged with aggravated s*xual assault in Plano in 2012, South Padre in 2014, and Allen yet another time in 2014. However, none of these instances were registered in the respective counties at the time of Molly Matheson's murder investigation.

Reginald Kimbro was later charged with all the crimes and was conclusively connected to each victim using DNA and CODIS. In the Plano case, he pleaded guilty and was given a 20-year term, a life sentence in the South Padre case, and yet another 20-year sentence in a third case.

Kimbro was charged in Collin County after another alleged victim reported a s*xual assault that occurred in 2014 during the Fort Worth inquiry. He admitted to the crime and was sentenced to 20 years in the case. Each of these penalties was the utmost permitted under the law.

All the victims who described being "drugged, strangled, and raped" came forward when the cases of Matheson and Getrum surfaced. These women also offered to testify against the serial r*pist in the trial.

Prosecutor Allenna Bang from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office reportedly said,

"Reginald Kimbro is a serial r*pist and a serial killer. He used his personality and charm to attract women or drugged them when that did not work. He talked his way out of case after case until his violence culminated in the deaths of Molly Matheson and Megan Getrum."

Victims revealed that Reginald Kimbro drugged, choked/strangled, and r*ped them

A Plano woman and an alleged victim of Reginald Kimbro's crimes, stated that, during their encounter, he strangled her and threw her to the ground before r*ping her. Police revealed that he then instructed her to get into his car trunk. Although she reported the incident to authorities in 2012, no action was taken against the attacker.

One of Kimbro's ex-girlfriends reported to Plano police in 2014 that he preferred to "strangle" her while having s*x. The woman reportedly stated in an arrest warrant:

"I would then have to remove his hands away from her neck because he had 'gone too far.'"

Once, Kimbro was even detained by South Padre Island police in 2014 after a woman reported that he strangled and r*ped her. Despite the fact that his DNA matched samples taken from the alleged victim, officials decided not to press charges against him.

One of Kimbro's alleged victims and survivors spoke at his hearing earlier this year. The woman recalled, stating that "it could have been me" when she learned of Matheson’s death.

Learn more about Reginald Kimbro's crimes on NBC Dateline this Friday.

