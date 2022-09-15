NBC Dateline: Who was cycling pro Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson?

The shocking murder of pro-cyclist Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson is the focus of NBC's new Dateline episode, which is set to air Friday, September 16, 2022. Wilson was found shot dead at her friend's home on May 11, 2022. Police have charged a 34-year-old woman named Kaitlin Armstrong with murder. Authorities reportedly believe romantic jealousy was the main motive behind the killing.

According to E! News, Wilson got into a fling with Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, around October 2021, when he and Armstrong were on a break. Read on to learn more details about Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson.

NBC Dateline: Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson's early life, career in cycling, and more details

The New York Times @nytimes Anna Moriah Wilson, a rising cycling star who was visiting Texas for a competition, was found shot dead in Austin this month. Police said Wilson and the suspect for her murder were romantically involved with the same man. nyti.ms/386JGKS Anna Moriah Wilson, a rising cycling star who was visiting Texas for a competition, was found shot dead in Austin this month. Police said Wilson and the suspect for her murder were romantically involved with the same man. nyti.ms/386JGKS

Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson was born on May 18, 1996, to Eric and Karen Wilson in Littleton, New Hampshire. She also reportedly has a brother named Matthew Wilson. The cyclist is believed to have spent most of her childhood in Kirby, Vermont. She went to the Burke Mountain Academy, from where she graduated. Wilson also reportedly attended the Riverdale School. She later earned a BA in engineering in 2019 from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

According to her obituary, Wilson was deeply passionate about cycling from a very young age. She spent a lot of time cycling during her childhood. After her graduation, she decided to pursue a career as a professional cyclist.

Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson had achieved immense success as a gravel cyclist. In addition to cycling, she was also a nationally ranked junior skier. During her stint at Dartmouth College, she was a part of the Alpine Ski Team.

The Boston Globe @BostonGlobe The couple came under scrutiny soon after police responded to the murder scene on May 11 in an apartment belonging to a friend of Wilson’s in Austin.



The friend told police Wilson had texted her around 5:30 p.m. that she was meeting Strickland for a swim, the affidavit said.

Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson won a number of races and was considered to be a rising star. She also did a part-time job as a demand planner for the noted bicycle company, Specialized. A few weeks prior to her death, Wilson had quit her part-time job to pursue a full-time career as a professional cyclist.

As per NBC News, a journalist for FloBikes, Sheehan, mentioned that Wilson could have been a famous name in international cycling. He said (obtained via NBC News):

''A former alpine skier at Dartmouth, the Vermont native moved to northern California after graduating in 2019. She began making a name for herself in local races, and as larger events came back to life following the 2020 shutdown, Wilson burst onto the national scene swinging.''

Sheehan further stated:

''Mo was not only a force to be reckoned with in a bike race, she was cherished by seemingly everyone around her.''

Wilson was found dead at her friend's place on May 11, 2022. She was reportedly shot multiple times. That same day, Wilson went for a swim with a friend and fellow cyclist, Colin Strickland. According to E! News, Strickland and Wilson were allegedly involved in a fling sometime in October-November 2021 when Strickland briefly split with his girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong.

The Associated Press @AP Moriah Wilson's cycling career was cut short May 11 when she was shot to death in Texas, days before a race. Her killing has shaken the cycling world, with tributes pouring in for the rising star known by “Mo.” The suspected shooter remains at large. apne.ws/qaWIE5f Moriah Wilson's cycling career was cut short May 11 when she was shot to death in Texas, days before a race. Her killing has shaken the cycling world, with tributes pouring in for the rising star known by “Mo.” The suspected shooter remains at large. apne.ws/qaWIE5f

Strickland reportedly mentioned that ever since he got back into a relationship with Armstrong, he's never been involved romantically with Wilson, although the two continued to stay in touch. Authorities reportedly found a gun at Wilson's home that he'd bought for Armstrong, and they believe that the shell casings found by Wilson's body could have come from that gun. Armstrong was later arrested in June 2022 in Costa Rica.

