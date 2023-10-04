WATCH: Shocking video from Newberg captures airplane spinning out of control before crashing into a house

A video of an airplane spinning out of control in Newberg recently surfaced online and went viral. People who saw the airplane spinning in the sky out of control called 911 to report the same. However, it was soon reported that the airplane crashed into a home in Oregon at around 7 pm on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Two people, including the pilot, were pronounced dead after the crash and the third person in the plane is currently hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Mirror reported that the people in the house were able to evacuate quickly before this plane crashed and thus, none of the residents were.

The airplane involved in the accident was from the Hillsboro Flight Academy

When authorities reached the location of the accident, they found that the plane had crashed into the house through the roof. Part of the plane was reportedly in the backyard, while the rest of it was inside the house.

The Mirror further reported that the plane that crashed into the house in Newberg was from the pilot training school, Hillsboro Flight Academy. This academy is located 20 miles north of the region.

As per the publication, a fire and rescue spokesman shed light on the tragic incident and said:

"To the best of our knowledge, there was no one inside the home at the time the plane crashed."

The spokesman added:

"Thankfully, there were no other injuries reported with that crash. I believe everyone was outside the home at the time."

Several pictures featuring the plane still stuck on the roof of the house are doing the rounds. An investigation into the case is currently ongoing and authorities have urged residents to steer clear of the crash site.

Red Cross is providing assistance to the family whose house the plane crashed into

As firefighters rushed to the location after the airplane crashed, they searched the house and believed that there was no one inside at the time. However, the owners of the house told NBC News that there were multiple people inside the house but they managed to escape safely.

The family living in that house has been displaced because of the crash and the Red Cross is providing them assistance. The crash is currently being investigated by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board.

It is also worth noting that as of this writing, it is unclear what caused the crash.