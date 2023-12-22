WATCH: Storm Pia forces flights to abort landing at Manchester Airport due to dangerous winds

Manchester Airport has recently restricted the landing of multiple flights due to Storm Pia, and the flights have had to be diverted towards other airports. Numerous videos of Manchester Airport have gone viral where the flights had to cancel their landing and continue flying due to heavy winds resulting from the storm.

However, a video of a Finnair flight has been trending on social media, which was spotted trying to land at the runway of Manchester Airport. Mirror revealed that the flight almost landed on the ground until it went up to the sky again.

Manchester Evening News reported that around 11 flights were supposed to land at the Manchester Airport on December 21, 2023, but were diverted due to bad weather conditions. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the airport also warned everyone about the weather in a statement and said they are trying to keep all the passengers safe after the Storm Pia warning was issued.

"Please check with your airline for the latest flight information. Road and rail services may be impacted. Plan ahead and allow extra time and care for your journey to the airport."

Manchester Airport has diverted multiple flights due to strong winds resulting from Storm Pia

The Independent reported that the UK's Meteorological Office has already issued a yellow weather warning, stating that high winds from Storm Pia are expected to hit certain places like Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, and more. They have additionally warned about power cuts and travel-related problems.

The airports follow the rules, and just like most of them, Manchester Airport has diverted multiple flights. As mentioned earlier, a Finnair flight was captured on video as it tried to land at the airport and had to take off again due to high winds.

Manchester World revealed that the airport has canceled a few flights, and others have been delayed. The delayed flights are traveling to Helsinki, Amsterdam, Paris, Belfast, Istanbul, and Frankfurt.

The outlet revealed that another flight traveling towards Manchester had to make an emergency landing at the Liverpool Airport on December 21. The flight was supposed to land at Manchester Airport, but it was eventually towards Liverpool because of weather problems and low fuel.

According to Fox Weather, the two flights that tried to land at the Manchester Airport were spotted shaking as they tried to land. Although high winds from Storm Pia have affected the normal functioning of the airport, it has not been closed yet.

Storm Pia warning has canceled several trains and led to other restrictions

Christmas preparations in the UK were severely affected after the UK's Meteorological Office warned about high winds and rainfall due to Storm Pia. As per National World, the winds have already led to a lot of damage in the UK, and falling trees reportedly led to blockage on the roads.

The Meteorological Office has additionally warned that although the intensity of the winds will remain normal on Friday, Storm Pia is expected to take a worse form when it reaches Europe in the coming days. Deputy Chief Meteorologist for the office, Dave Hayter, also shared a statement that reads:

"It'll be particularly wet weekend in the north and west, with breezy conditions for many. While those further south will generally be drier, some sporadic showers could spread into the southwest at times, as well as some more persistent rain for Wales on Sunday."

A few railway lines have been shut down, and transportation is expected to continue only after fallen trees are removed at certain places. The Independent reported that certain restrictions have been put on ferry routes that connect Orkney and Shetland.

British Airways also announced the cancelation of around 20 flights and has yet to announce the revised timing for the canceled flights.