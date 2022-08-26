WATCH: Texas woman arrested after video of racist attack against Indians goes viral online

On Thursday, Texas authorities announced that they had arrested Esmerelda Upton, a 58-year-old woman who was allegedly making racially charged verbal threats against 2 South Asian women.

The incident, which took place in a Dallas suburb called Plano, went viral after one of the Indian women engaged in the confrontation with Upton began recording her.

US News reported that Texas authorities have charged the 58-year-old with misdemeanor assault and making terroristic threats. She may also face further hate-crime-related charges.

In the video, Upton can be seen arguing with the women in a parking lot outside of a restaurant. In the video, she can be seen disparaging the presence of Indians in the USA. She also reportedly made threats to shoot the women.

When Upton referred to herself as a Mexican-American based in Texas, the Indian woman retorted by stating that due to her Latino descent, her position was not so different from theirs.

Upton then said:

"I am a Mexican-American. I was born here."

The incident is still currently under investigation by Texas authorities. Upton remains in a city jail with a bond of $10000.

The Texas incident raises concern among netizens

An official statement by the Plano Police Department revealed that officers responded to the scene shortly after the video was shot. The purported victims claimed that Upton targeted them after hearing their accents.

The official police report stated:

"Upon officers arrival, several women advised that they had been assaulted by another woman at the location."

It continued:

"The incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Department's Crime Against Persons Unit as a hate crime."

Netizens have condemned the suspect online, claiming that such racist incidents are common and notoriously brushed aside by perpetrators. Many Reddit commentators mocked the woman, noting the trend that typically occurs after such incidents, where accused racists and assailants try to convince the public that their actions were not reflective of who they were.

In the past, similar viral videos have led to people losing their careers. Commentators speculate that Upton's case may be no different.

Others have argued that the public is easy to forget and that as long as the suspected perpetrators make a formulaic apology, they will probably return to normal.

Another commentator noted how terrifying the situation was, especially in a state such as Texas. This was particularly concerning as the suspect reached into her purse during the argument.

According to NPR, many South Asians in America have reported an increase in the incidents of assault and harassment in the past few years.

