WATCH: Video showing Richard Cox paralyzed after injury in police van sparks outrage online 

Richard Cox Jr., a 36-year-old Connecticut man, suffered grave injuries to his spine and neck while being detained by New Haven authorities on June 19. After footage of the release was revealed online, netizens were outraged by what they perceived as a case of police misconduct.

The incident began on Father's Day when Richard Cox was arrested by New Haven authorities for illegally possessing a firearm. As seen in the video, authorities put Cox in the back of a van without a seatbelt. Cox attempts to kick the doors but eventually slides off the van's bench as the vehicle begins speeding.

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump This video is HORRIFIC! Randy Cox was put in a police van without seatbelts and, after an abrupt stop, was thrown into the wall HEAD FIRST. We literally witness his neck break! As he was STILL lying on the van floor, he told the officers that he couldn’t move. What did they do? This video is HORRIFIC! Randy Cox was put in a police van without seatbelts and, after an abrupt stop, was thrown into the wall HEAD FIRST. We literally witness his neck break! As he was STILL lying on the van floor, he told the officers that he couldn’t move. What did they do? https://t.co/L9izx7vmDt

According to CNN, when Cox fell, he most likely injured his back and spine, leading to paralysis. He called the officers for help, begging them to stop the van. Cox said:

“I can’t move. I’m in pain. I literally can’t move.”

He later continued:

“I think I broke my neck. I broke my neck. I can’t move.”

However, the officer refused.

The officer said:

"You're gonna have to give me a second. I can't open the door without another officer here."

Officers were particularly apprehensive about stopping the vehicle because Cox was kicking the door.

The officer told his colleague:

"Just be careful, he was kicking the door, and everything else."

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump This is Richard Cox. The 36-year-old is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries after his head slammed into the back of a police transport van. New Haven (CT) Police ignored their DUTY of providing him with immediate medical assistance when he called for help! This is Richard Cox. The 36-year-old is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries after his head slammed into the back of a police transport van. New Haven (CT) Police ignored their DUTY of providing him with immediate medical assistance when he called for help! https://t.co/eH1souaatF

Eventually, however, the officers did stop the car. When they tried to move him out of the van, Richard Cox told the authorities he could not move. The officers, however, did not believe him.

One officer said:

"You're not even trying."

Janel B. @J_Bad93 I need to see Richard Cox name on my timeline. If you don’t know about his case, learn about it now. He was treated inhumane by the New Haven Police Department. The details I heard tonight from @AttorneyCrump was appalling & downright disgusting! I pray for him and his family! I need to see Richard Cox name on my timeline. If you don’t know about his case, learn about it now. He was treated inhumane by the New Haven Police Department. The details I heard tonight from @AttorneyCrump was appalling & downright disgusting! I pray for him and his family!

Eventually, authorities transported the paralyzed Richard Cox in a wheelchair. Leaders and citizens expressed outrage because the videos do not show any ambulances or medical treatment for Cox. Instead, the footage typically ends with him being injured in the holding cell.

Leaders and community figures speak out against what happened to Richard Cox

In an official statement, Mayor Justin Elicker apologized to Cox's family, claiming that the police made a mistake.

Steph Quainoo @stephquainoo Connecticut friends, I wanted to bring your attention to the story of #RichardCox , who was seriously injured following his arrest by the New Haven Police on Sunday. He was not properly restrained in the police van and improperly handled after showing signs of injury, Connecticut friends, I wanted to bring your attention to the story of #RichardCox, who was seriously injured following his arrest by the New Haven Police on Sunday. He was not properly restrained in the police van and improperly handled after showing signs of injury,

Elicker said:

"Mr. Cox made his injury known to other officers upon arrival at the detention facility. The officers involved proceeded to put Mr. Cox in detention — first attempting to do so by wheelchair and then physically moving him to detention."

He added:

“No matter what someone did or didn’t do doesn’t make a difference, once they’re in police custody, we owe the person respect. We owe that person safety. And we did not accomplish that in this incident.”

1more4thegain @1more4thegain #RandyCox , 36, was paralyzed from the chest down after a New Haven, Conn., police officer abruptly stopped a van that Cox was being transported. #RichardCox #RandyCox, 36, was paralyzed from the chest down after a New Haven, Conn., police officer abruptly stopped a van that Cox was being transported. #RichardCox https://t.co/g2P5XiKmgn

Elicker said that all 5 officers involved in the incident are now on administrative leave. He told news outlets that Cox would likely be paralyzed for life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far