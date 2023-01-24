WATCH: Video shows arrest of Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect Chunli Zhao

On Monday, January 23, 67-year-old farm worker Chunli Zhao allegedly killed seven people in a spree killing in Half Moon Bay, California.

The attacks took place across two Half Moon Bay farms, with authorities identifying all the victims as the suspect's co-workers. At 4.40 pm ET, approximately two and a half hours after the attack, Chunli Zhao was arrested while waiting in the parking lot of the local Police Department.

In the footage of the arrest, released by NBC Bay Area, armed officials can be seen surrounding Chunli Zhao's vehicle, demanding that he surrender. The latter then approaches the officers without resisting arrest, before they tackle him to the ground and handcuff him.

While the motive behind the shooting remains unknown, California authorities confirmed that all the victims in the attack were Chunli Zhao's co-workers. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine told Kron4 reporters that the attack stemmed from a workplace dispute.

"A devastating tragedy for the community": Officials comment on the January 23 Half Moon Bay attacks

The massacre has shocked the people of Half Moon Bay, a small community of less than 12,000 people situated in San Mateo County, California.

Lisa Bloom @LisaBloom We interrupt the news about the Monterey Park mass shooting to cover the Half Moon Bay mass shooting.



Because we have lost our fucking minds.



The Second Amendment, like slavery and subjugation of women, was one of our founders’ worst 18th century ideas.



The area's Sheriff, Christina Corpus, condemned the slayings in an official statement to authorities, writing:

"This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the families touched by this unspeakable act of violence."

She acknowledged that while mass shootings are all too common in America, the fact that it happened in San Mateo County has left locals shaken:

"This kind of shooting is horrific. It's a tragedy that we hear about far too often, but today it's hit home here in San Mateo County."

Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts 11 dead in Monterey Park

12 wounded in Baton Rouge

7 dead in Half Moon Bay

2 students dead in Des Moines

300 shot EVERY SINGLE DAY



Every time you vote for a lawmaker who opposes gun safety, you’re voting for policies that make it more likely your loved one will be slaughtered. 11 dead in Monterey Park12 wounded in Baton Rouge7 dead in Half Moon Bay2 students dead in Des Moines300 shot EVERY SINGLE DAYEvery time you vote for a lawmaker who opposes gun safety, you’re voting for policies that make it more likely your loved one will be slaughtered. https://t.co/k6nnRHPOQU

California representative Anna Eshoo said that the city is not typically associated with violence, stating:

"This is an enormous tragedy. When any of us think of Half Moon Bay, it's always a happy, pleasant thought. It's the home of the pumpkin festival. It's the Mavericks surfing competition. But today it's murder. Seven precious lives lost."

Eshoo continued:

"We don't understand why. We are grateful the sheriff's department has the suspect in custody. But this is the shattering of the lives of seven families and it's my understanding that one person has been taken to Stanford Medical Center for treatment and I understand it's serious."

Jackie Speier @RepSpeier A mass shooting has now hit my beloved community of Half Moon Bay, one of the last places one would expect such a abominable act. We celebrate pumpkin festivals and holiday parades there. When will Congress have the guts to really DO something about gun violence? A mass shooting has now hit my beloved community of Half Moon Bay, one of the last places one would expect such a abominable act. We celebrate pumpkin festivals and holiday parades there. When will Congress have the guts to really DO something about gun violence?

The incident is particularly concerning as the farm shootings come just two days after a similar shooting incident in Monterey Bay, another California city.

David Pine, President of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, addressed the fact that both the California massacres were just days apart:

"We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay. We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop."

The Half Moon Bay shooting remains under police investigation.

