WATCH: Video shows police capture suspect running into Ohio Daycare Centre during pursuit

The Warren Police Department released a video of a terrifying police chase through an Ohio daycare on Wednesday. Local media later identified the suspect as Lamar Mitchell.

In the video, Mitchell can be seen plowing his way through the Ohio daycare before he is finally cornered and tased by the police officers. As Mitchell entered the Precious Times Child Care and Preschool in Warren, officers can be heard screaming at him to put his hands up. Instead, Lamar Mitchell threatened to shoot the people present at the daycare while mimicking a gun with his hands at the officers chasing him.

As one of the officers tried to tase him, Mitchell ran down the hall and entered a room filled with children and staff. The footage was immediately filled with the terrified screams from the children at the sudden and clearly dangerous intruder. Lamar Mitchell flees in the dramatic video by leaping into a large playpen full of children. However, he is tased by the officers and falls headfirst, knocking over a child.

The staff members were asked to take the children away from Mitchell as the officers entered the playpen to arrest the Ohio runaway. According to the Warren Police Department, the video only captured what had been the end of a long and scary pursuit. The presence of several children at the scene made the whole situation even more nerve-racking. They said:

"The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a vehicle...[he] forced his way through a rear door of the day care center … the suspect raised his hand towards the officers and threatened to ‘shoot’ them."

Apart from the initial charge of felonious assault, Lamar Mitchell was also arrested on thirteen other charges, including aggravated burglary.

Ohio man accused of trespassing into a daycare has a long criminal history

39-year-old Lamar Mitchell barged into an Ohio daycare while on the run from the police and footage of the incident is terrifying to witness. According to Warren police, the man attempted to escape after he was suspected of felonious assault.

According to Fox 8, Lamar has a criminal history spanning almost a decade. In August 2021, Mitchell reportedly held SWAT officers in a two-hour standoff, as shown by Trumbull County court records.

The suspect’s criminal records date back to at least 2008 and include a number of charges such as aggravated burglary and felonious assault. In 2015, he was found guilty of aggravated arson and sentenced to four years in prison for setting his girlfriend’s house on fire when she informed police of his assault.

Fox 8 further reported that court records show Lamar Mitchell was sentenced to two years at the Lorain Correctional Institution in Ohio in 2010 on a charge of improperly firing a firearm at or into a habitation.

Following his arrest on November 2, Mitchell is being held on a $250,000 bond.

