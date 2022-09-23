"Disgusting and illegal" - Fans react to leaked bodycam footage of Ohio police arresting IShowSpeed

Exclusive bodycam videos of YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" interrogation were recorded by the Cincinnati Police Department, and have garnered quite a bit of fan reactions.

For those unaware, the streamer was reportedly swatted on August 8, 2022. Although he managed to livestream a few moments of the entire fiasco, a YouTube channel called "Law&Crime Network" released the entire footage, which spans 15 minutes.

The internet was taken by surprise at the impetuous nature of the entire arrest. Swatting is a recurring issue that is faced by many streamers. Social media reporter Jake Lucky was among the many Twitter users to share the clip.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Absolutely insane, released police body cam footage shows the swatting of IShowSpeed which happened weeks ago Absolutely insane, released police body cam footage shows the swatting of IShowSpeed which happened weeks ago https://t.co/8ZKVfvJtzN

Reacting to the footage, one user tweeted:

Fans criticize police over stringent conduct of IShowSpeed's arrest

IShowSpeed was swatted last month after one of his viewers prank called the police under the guise of the streamer, falsely claiming that he had intentions of harming himself and his family (as revealed by one of the officers).

The entire video also included different segments. In one of the early sections, IShowSpeed's cameraman was seen explaining the entire situation to the investigating officer. Naturally, many were not fully aware of the concept of "swatting."

Considering that IShowSpeed is still a teenager, cops were criticized for handcuffing the a minor, especially without providing any context at the time. One of the officers urged the streamer's cameraman to stop recording as well.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Makes me feel god awful for saying this was a "supposed" swatting when I first covered it. Never again. Had to have been terrifying, I am sorry. Makes me feel god awful for saying this was a "supposed" swatting when I first covered it. Never again. Had to have been terrifying, I am sorry.

In addition to getting restrained, IShowSpeed was also taken into the police car where they further continued their investigation. A separate camera in the car revealed the streamer attempting to explain his position.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Officers later put Speed in a vehicle before later releasing him moments later Officers later put Speed in a vehicle before later releasing him moments later https://t.co/GR4XVOARdt

Darren was not the only person to be swatted that week. A day prior to his supposed incarceration, Twitch streamer Adin Ross, who is a close associate of the former, was also swatted.

Fans react to the entire drama

Fans were left in a state of confusion at the sight of the entire operation. Many suggested that the conduct was harsh considering the fact that Darren is underaged.

Reacting to the video, viewers had this to say:

Static ⚡ @TrueStatic214 @KOSDFF @JakeSucky Cops can't detain citizens unless they broke the law believe or probable cause. They fornite can't enter a house residence without a warrant @KOSDFF @JakeSucky Cops can't detain citizens unless they broke the law believe or probable cause. They fornite can't enter a house residence without a warrant

tgraybird @tgraybird @JakeSucky they're blocking out speeds face like we don't know who he is @JakeSucky they're blocking out speeds face like we don't know who he is 💀

Jarrick Fitzgearlds @JFitzgearlds @JakeSucky Why did they have to “explain” it to him in handcuffs. They didn’t explain it to Imperialhal in handcuffs. @JakeSucky Why did they have to “explain” it to him in handcuffs. They didn’t explain it to Imperialhal in handcuffs.

Users also suggested that handcuffing him was unjust and implied that their conduct was influenced by race:

oQ @nwz4eva @MadTing03734830 @JFitzgearlds @JakeSucky Because they're racists. Stop framing it in a way that makes it seem like it has anything to do with anything we do. @MadTing03734830 @JFitzgearlds @JakeSucky Because they're racists. Stop framing it in a way that makes it seem like it has anything to do with anything we do.

BadJokesBrian (LET'S🐐) @BadJokesBrian @JakeSucky They handcuffed him then asked him what’s going on and then didn’t listen, then threw him in a car, and then a min later listened and let him out. Unreal treatment wow @JakeSucky They handcuffed him then asked him what’s going on and then didn’t listen, then threw him in a car, and then a min later listened and let him out. Unreal treatment wow

Fans also shared their comments under the original YouTube video:

Fans react to the arrest (Image via YouTube/Law&Crime Network )

With swatting being one of the drawbacks of streaming, creators have been calling out for a constructive solution from the police departments for many years now. It remains to be seen if law enforcement across the country will take any precautionary measures.

