 WATCH: Video shows Portland woman shoving toddler onto Oregon subway tracks

On December 28, Wednesday, a Portland woman was arrested for pushing a 3-year-old toddler onto train tracks in Oregon. Shocking footage of the incident has since gone viral across several social media platforms.

In the video, the 3-year-old toddler can be seen standing behind her mother, who is in a white puffer jacket. As they wait on the Oregon subway, the suspect, who the New York Post has reportedly identified as 32-year-old Brianna Lace Workman, quickly stands up and pushes the 3-year-old onto the tracks.

The incident prompted shock among bystanders, who rushed to the aid of the young girl. The toddler reportedly suffered a major headache as well as a minor injury to the forehead.

jason kumagai @KumagaiJason @Real_RobN Thank goodness we got out a long time ago raising my daughter was a no go for me @Real_RobN Thank goodness we got out a long time ago raising my daughter was a no go for me

The Multnomah County District Attorney stated that the incident took place in Gateway Transit in Northeast Portland. Brianna Lace Workman was arraigned on charges of interfering with public transportation, attempted Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Third Degree.

Officials condemn the Oregon subway incident

In an official statement, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt discussed the shocking Oregon Subway incident, summing up the course of events.

Cosmos @CosmosDamian26

Brianna Lace Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree attempted assault, third-degree attempted assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person. @SquillMama Latest:Brianna Lace Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree attempted assault, third-degree attempted assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person. @SquillMama Latest: Brianna Lace Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree attempted assault, third-degree attempted assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

Schmidt wrote:

The charges stem from an incident on the evening of Wednesday, December 28, at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland. A mother and child were waiting for a MAX train when Workman allegedly shoved the child, aged three, off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.

Schmidt also discussed what happened to the toddler after she fell onto the tracks.

He wrote:

"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks. The child reported a severe headache and had a small red mark on their forehead after the incident."

Alex Temenid @a_temenid @CosmosDamian26 @SquillMama "Attempted assault" charges seem odd, given that the attempt appears to have succeeded. The real issue is that this is no perpetrator, but rather a victim of cruel systemic racism of a white supremacist country, now being subjected to the oppression of the biased courts. @CosmosDamian26 @SquillMama "Attempted assault" charges seem odd, given that the attempt appears to have succeeded. The real issue is that this is no perpetrator, but rather a victim of cruel systemic racism of a white supremacist country, now being subjected to the oppression of the biased courts.

The District Attorney wrote that the court has recommended that Brianna Lake Workman remain under police custody. The motivation behind the Oregon assault remains unknown.

Crime in Portland, Oregon

Travelers Worldwide reported that while Portland is a relatively safe American city, with approximately 11,500 violent crimes a year, the city is no stranger to crime. State authorities reported that larceny, vandalism and motor vehicle theft are among the most violent crimes in the city.

Amanda Marshall, an Oregon City lawyer, said that a lot of the crimes in the state stem from a lack of mental health services in the city, leading to both opportunistic and unmotivated crime.

Marshall said:

“We don’t have the services. We have folks on the street that would be willing to get help, but they can’t get it.”

Jason Renaud, with the Mental Health Association of Portland, said that the authorities need to focus on rehabilitative methods.

Seymour Lolis @SeymourLolis @MrAndyNgo Portland went downhill fast. 5-10 years ago it was perfectly fine city. I’m moving out as soon as my lease is up. @MrAndyNgo Portland went downhill fast. 5-10 years ago it was perfectly fine city. I’m moving out as soon as my lease is up.

In an interview with WWeek, he said:

“You can (try to solve this issue) this by force. or you can provide good services and people will come willingly. What we haven’t done—the state, the county, and the [community care organizations]—is the latter. And now the city is mad and saying, ‘We’d like to sweep the streets."

The case against Brianna Lace Workman remains ongoing.

Poll : 0 votes