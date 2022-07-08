Watch: Video shows Tetsuya Yamagami being caught moments after the fatal shooting of Shinzo Abe

Japan's former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, 67, passed away on Friday after getting shot during a campaign event in the western city of Nara, Kyoto. He was airlifted to Nara Medical University Hospital after suffering cardio and pulmonary arrest. But he soon became unresponsive, officials said.

The man who carried out the assassination was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a resident of Nara city. While the motive behind the attack remains unknown, the authorities continue to interrogate Yamagami.

A video of the attack also shows security personnel tackling the accused to the ground. A few seconds into the video, there's a brief glimpse of an improvised weapon lying on the ground.

Trigger warning: The following video may contain disturbing content. Viewers discretion is advised.

Ligia Becerra Pombo M.D. @PomboLigia Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated during a campaign speech in western Japan. He was campaigning for his faction’s re-election in Japan. Seconds later you see Abe’s security team tackle the shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami and arrest him. #primeministershinzoabe Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated during a campaign speech in western Japan. He was campaigning for his faction’s re-election in Japan. Seconds later you see Abe’s security team tackle the shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami and arrest him. #primeministershinzoabe https://t.co/6p2LITA20V

Police are yet to release more details about the attacker. However, some local media reports have stated that Yamagami is a former Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member.

The incident has sent shock waves around the country and the world. This is mostly because Japan is known for having strict gun laws and for being one of the safest countries in the whole world.

Shinzo Abe: Longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan killed at 67

Shinzo Abe was delivering a speech near the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City when he was attacked by Yamagami. Seconds after the gunshot, the former Prime Minister was on the ground with blood all over his shirt.

Dr Hidetada Fukushima, a professor of emergency medicine at Nara Hospital, said Abe had two gunshot wounds and no vital signs. Even life-saving measures, including blood transfusions, were unsuccessful.

Pita Taufatofua

I send my deepest condolences to all the people of Japan, my family. We share your pain and we will mourn with you.

I send my deepest condolences to all the people of Japan, my family. We share your pain and we will mourn with you.

Current Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Abe was killed in "a despicable and barbaric manner."

Kishida said:

"I had been praying that he would somehow survive this, but our prayers were in vain, and to be receiving this news — I just have no words, only that I would like to offer my deepest condolences."

The former Prime Minister was hailed for reviving the country's economic growth through his "Abenomics" policies. Though he was credited for glorifying Japan’s profile on the world stage, his party was surrounded by scandals. He was also accused of ineffectively handling the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec Fmr Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away after being shot by an assassin with a homemade gun. The conservative was 67, and Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister Fmr Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away after being shot by an assassin with a homemade gun. The conservative was 67, and Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister https://t.co/zxskxfeXfx

In 2020, Shinzo Abe stepped down because of a health issue. The former leader had been suffering from ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and kept it under check with treatment.

Following resignation after eight years in office, Shinzo Abe set the record for being Japan’s longest-lasting Prime Minister. He previously served as Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007.

World leaders condemn the death of the former Prime Minister

Leaders from around the globe expressed their grief over Shinzo Abe's death. U.S. President Joe Biden called the former Japanese leader a "champion of the alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people."

In a statement, Biden said:

"I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news. A tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him."

Iwao Horii, an LDP member of the upper house representing Nara, was standing next to Shinzo Abe when the latter was shot.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @RepMTG Tragic news about the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.



A great loss for Japan and the world.



May he Rest In Peace. Tragic news about the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.A great loss for Japan and the world.May he Rest In Peace.

Recalling the horror at a news conference, Horii said:

"We heard two loud sounds while he was talking and he fell immediately after that. This is something that shakes the very foundations of democracy and cannot be forgiven."

Even leaders in the Asia-Pacific region expressed their disbelief at the former Prime Minister's death.

Tim Cook @tim_cook I am shocked by the loss of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. He was such an important leader and I was honored to have spent time with him. Our hearts are with his loved ones—and all of our friends in Japan. I am shocked by the loss of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. He was such an important leader and I was honored to have spent time with him. Our hearts are with his loved ones—and all of our friends in Japan.

Condoling his death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote:

"Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."

Even former U.S. President Donald Trump referred to Shinzo Abe as a "true friend" of America.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Rest In Peace Shinzo Abe. This is nothing short of a tragedy. Rest In Peace Shinzo Abe. This is nothing short of a tragedy. https://t.co/eJwb6tna24

Shinzo Abe was the first foreign leader to meet with Donald Trump since the latter became the U.S. president-elect in November 2016.

