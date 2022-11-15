WATCH: Video shows thieves on scooter dragging a 12-year-old while stealing necklace in Queens

On October 24, surveillance footage in Queens, New York captured two men on a scooter dragging a 12-year-old girl as they attempted to steal her necklace.

In the released footage, the girl, later identified by CBS as Julie Montiel, can be seen walking on the sidewalk on Layton Street in Elmhurst, Queens, as the men ride up behind her on their scooter.

The thieves then begin to slow down, briefly cruising behind her as the man on the back grabs her necklace.

Warning disclaimer: The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is strictly advised.

However, the chain of the necklace doesn't break, causing the girl to fall. In their attempt to steal the piece of jewelry, the thieves keep driving, dragging the 12-year-old along until they collide with a parked car, causing the scooter to fall.

After the men get up, one of them grabs the girl's necklace, successfully stealing it. PIX11 reported that they escaped.

More details of the Queens bike snatching explored

Fox reported that the men involved in the robbery of the 12-year-old girl were accused of three other snatchings in Queens that very same day.

Rusty Nail 5 by 5 @RustyNail5by51 @ABC7NY Yep it's every man for himself in New York City now at least for the next 4 years @ABC7NY Yep it's every man for himself in New York City now at least for the next 4 years

Authorities believe the suspects were responsible for stealing necklaces from a 52-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and a 35-year-old woman. They were also accused of robbing a 70-year-old woman the day after, on October 25. The last robbery the NYPD linked the duo to took place on November 7, when they received reports that men on scooters had robbed a 48-year-old woman.

In an interview with CBS, 12-year-old Montiel provided insight on how the thieves carried out the robbery.

She said:

"They were following from 82nd to my house. I think they're disrespectful. I've never harmed someone in a way the way did to me. I don't think I deserved that."

She went on to condemn the actions of the robbers, stating:

"They're the worst human beings alive just to put a 12-year-old girl in that position."

Montiel told reporters that the stolen necklace had sentimental value, and that she was worried about it over her own safety, revealing:

"It happened so fast I didn't feel when I was getting dragged. I only cared about the necklace. I think (the necklace) was very special, because I had it for a lot of years. For me, it was like safety."

In an interview with ABC, a local Queens resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said that an increased police presence in the area could deter such robberies. They also expressed concern about the possibility that the suspects may receive light sentences.

A&E TODAY NEWS @ceoaetnews @ABC7NY Now, they're not even bothering to walk up to someone or use a bicycle. The cowards are using scooters. And New Yorkers voted for MORE of this!🤔🤨 @ABC7NY Now, they're not even bothering to walk up to someone or use a bicycle. The cowards are using scooters. And New Yorkers voted for MORE of this!🤔🤨

The local said:

"Hopefully they get them, hopefully they catch them and put them in jail -- not just let them back out on the street. That's the part that bothers us."

The NYPD believes that the suspects have stolen at least 7 necklaces.

Poll : 0 votes