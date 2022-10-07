 WATCH: Video shows Waukesha parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks removing shirt and throwing tantrums in court

On October 6, Darrell Brooks, a suspect in the 2021 Waukesha parade attack, was removed from court for allegedly taking off his shirt and disrupting the jury selection for his trial hearings.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson



#DarrellBrooks #SovereignCitizen I've been covering trials for over 10 years. I can say that I've never seen a defendant shirtless for opening statements. I've been covering trials for over 10 years. I can say that I've never seen a defendant shirtless for opening statements. #DarrellBrooks #SovereignCitizen https://t.co/CiojMasax9

In the footage of the incident, released by Law & Crime, Darrell Brooks can be seen shirtless as he says something inaudible to the judge. The Judge, in turn, asked for the suspect to be removed.

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo The trial of #Waukesha Christmas massacre suspect Darrell Brooks has begun today. The rapper & BLM ideologue has chosen to represent himself. He’s accused of killing 6, including a child & the elderly, & injuring nearly 50 others in the car ramming attack on Nov. 21 2021. The trial of #Waukesha Christmas massacre suspect Darrell Brooks has begun today. The rapper & BLM ideologue has chosen to represent himself. He’s accused of killing 6, including a child & the elderly, & injuring nearly 50 others in the car ramming attack on Nov. 21 2021. https://t.co/KtDkaAnwEj

The Judge said:

"You can make a record that at 8:42 am this court ordered Mr Brooks be removed from the court room due to repeated interruptions and disruption with the court."

On November 21, 2021, 40-year-old Darrell Brooks reportedly drove an SUV into several people attending a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring 62 others. The New York Post reported that he is facing over 70 charges, including six counts of first-degree homicide.

What did Darrell Brooks do?

As per NPR, Darrell Brooks has an extensive criminal history dating back several years. WTMJ-TV reported that just 21 days before the Christmas parade incident, Brooks was arrested for hitting his ex-girlfriend using the same SUV that was used in the Waukesha killings.

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING REPORT: Waukesha Christmas Parade Murderer Darrell Brooks gets Covid: 'I’m Terrified, I Don’t Know What’s Going On, I’m Fully Vaccinated..'



WHO WANTS TO TELL HIM... BREAKING REPORT: Waukesha Christmas Parade Murderer Darrell Brooks gets Covid: 'I’m Terrified, I Don’t Know What’s Going On, I’m Fully Vaccinated..'WHO WANTS TO TELL HIM...

The United Press International reported that after he was arrested in the Waukesha incident, a local police spokesperson discussed the other accusations against the suspect.

The statement said:

"We have information that the suspect prior to the incident was involved in a domestic disturbance, which was just minutes prior, and the suspect left that scene just prior to our arrival to that domestic disturbance."

USA Today reported that authorities speculated Brooks may have carried out the brazen Christmas parade attack while attempting to flee the city due to accusations that he had also assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Dan O'Donnell @DanODonnellShow Mandela Barnes @TheOtherMandela I had a very encouraging talk with DA John Chisolm today. I'm glad that we're on the same page on prison reform. #MoreTreatmentLessPrison I had a very encouraging talk with DA John Chisolm today. I'm glad that we're on the same page on prison reform. #MoreTreatmentLessPrison John Chisholm is the Milwaukee District Attorney whose office recommended low bail for Darrell Brooks, Jr. five days before the Waukesha Parade massacre even though he faced charges of driving his SUV over his girlfriend's foot and shooting at his nephew and another man. twitter.com/theothermandel… John Chisholm is the Milwaukee District Attorney whose office recommended low bail for Darrell Brooks, Jr. five days before the Waukesha Parade massacre even though he faced charges of driving his SUV over his girlfriend's foot and shooting at his nephew and another man. twitter.com/theothermandel…

Fox reported that throughout the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Brooks may have also been politically motivated, as his online profiles reflected racist and anti-Semitic beliefs.

In an official statement, however, the Anti-defamation league claimed that the attack was most likely random.

The Anti-Defamation League statement read:

"There appears to be little evidence that Brooks actively subscribes to an overarching extremist ideology."

In December 2021, Brooks faced further charges for the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend, as he was accused of attempting to intimidate her. Prosecutors claim that Brooks would call the ex-girlfriend from jail, telling her not to testify against him.

Kelsey Draves @KelseyDraves As the Darrell Brooks trail begins, it is hard not to be triggered by his continued actions. It literally takes me back to that cold November evening, grabbing my children, and running in fear down Wisconsin Ave. My heart is with this community and the families of those lost. As the Darrell Brooks trail begins, it is hard not to be triggered by his continued actions. It literally takes me back to that cold November evening, grabbing my children, and running in fear down Wisconsin Ave. My heart is with this community and the families of those lost.

If convicted of the murders, Brooks could face life in prison. Before his October 3 court date, the suspect requested to represent himself in a pre-trial hearing.

