Who shot PnB Rock? Father-son duo charged with murder over killing of rapper at Roscoe’s restaurant

On September 29, 2022, a father-son duo was charged in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, who was killed during an attempted robbery in a South Los Angeles restaurant on September 12.

Billboard reported that authorities have identified 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son as primary suspects in the case. Police haven't released the teen's name as he is a minor. The father-son duo have been charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and 2 counts of second-degree robbery.

A third suspect, 38-year-old Shauntel Trone, was charged with one count of accessory to murder. Yahoo reported that while Shauntel Trone is married to Freddie Lee Trone, she is not related to Freddie's son.

Details of the PnB Rock murder

According to the Los Angeles Times, PnB Rock was robbed and killed while dining at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, a restaurant near LA's Main Street.

According to Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore, the rapper may have been attacked after someone geotagged his location on Instagram, placing him at the restaurant. Soon after, Freddie Lee Trone and his son allegedly entered the establishment while brandishing firearms and demanding money and jewelry from the rapper.

Moore said that PnB Rock was at the restaurant with his girlfriend and while they were enjoying their meal, they were attacked by a person who apparently reached the location after the Instagram post.

The LAPD believes that the rapper may have been shot for attempting to resist the robbery. They also believe that it was the one who possibly fired the bullet that killed the former.

Kelly Muniz, an LAPD captain, said that after shooting the rapper, the suspect ran out of the side door of the restaurant and into a getaway car that fled the scene.

In response to the killing, a spokesperson from Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles released a statement acknowledging the rapper's death. The statement said that PnB Rock's death was an "enormous loss" to everyone as he was an "incredible artist."

The statement also noted that the safety of the establishment's employees and guests is their top priority and that they will continue to ensure that the restaurant is as safe as possible.

The case remains under investigation.

