WATCH: Viral video shows women harassing California street vendor outside San Diego State University

A footage showing a group of four Caucasian women harassing a Hispanic vendor, Andrés Argüelles Álvarez, on a California street has surfaced online. The video was taken outside Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on February 11, 2023.

The video went viral soon after it was released on social media. Since then, the women in the video have received backlash for their behavior towards the vendor. A spokesperson from the college also described the incident to be “disrespectful and antithetical.”

The women haven’t been identified yet. However, netizens have flooded social media platforms showing support for the vendor and condemning the behavior of the women in the video. The footage was captured by a student of the California State University San Marcos.

The footage capturing the harassment of the Hispanic vendor by four Caucasian women immediately went viral upon its release online. A California State University San Marcos student, who didn't reveal their name, captured and released the footage on TikTok, writing:

“I much rather show how these girls go out in public and act than get myself involved.”

It is reportedly claimed that the California vendor named Andrés Argüelles Álvarez had done nothing to provoke the four women. Condemning their behavior, the California State University released a statement, saying:

“If applicable, we plan to pursue any violations of our student code of conduct. None of the individuals in the video are confirmed to be SDSU students.”

It further stated:

“Further, while individual names have been shared online, at least one SDSU student and a student organization tagged by social media accounts reported being misidentified and not present in the video, and none of the remaining names shared are SDSU.”

Meanwhile, the Hispanic vendor reportedly stressed on the cases of racial harassment and said:

“Like me, I know that there thousands of people who live this every day.”

Recalling the incident, he stated how the women grabbed the ingredients from his hands, and after the other customers witnessed the scene, they didn't want to buy anything from him:

“They grabbed my bacon with their hand, all my vegetables, everything I use. People realised all the dirty things they were doing and it disgusted them. They no longer wanted to buy more.”

Margaret Chantung, the spokesperson for California State San Marcos, said:

“The actions in this video are extremely disrespectful to the vendor and go against the university’s values and how we expect members of our community to behave. Our dean of students is looking into the matter to more fully determine what happened.”

In the viral video, the women can be heard calling the vendor “a loser.” They were seen touching the food that Andrés Argüelles Álvarez was grilling, leading him to shout "stop" at them. Chantung stated that a witness mentioned that the women were students at the San Diego State University. Chantung continued:

“This shows the viral nature of videos. There is a mob mentality around this. If you look at the comments, [they say], ‘We’ve got to bring justice.’”

Furthermore, the women were captured complaining about the $7 price of a meat stick and went on threatening to “f*ck over” the vendor. The incident was highlighted amid an increase in robbery cases among Hispanic street vendors.

