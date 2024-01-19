"WB ruins almost every franchise it gets"- Fans disappointed as Warner Bros. edges closer to 28 Years Later deal

Decades after the era-defining Zombie film 28 Days Later came out, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland are preparing for 28 Years Later, their long-awaited return to the field of horror, which will serve as a sequel to the 2002 horror film. However, the highly-anticipated film's production rights are still under scrutiny, with multiple production houses reportedly battling it out.

According to recent reports, Warner Brothers is reportedly the frontrunner in the scenario and may soon wrap up the deal to develop 28 Years Later. This has become a massive disappointment to fans, given the polarizing history of the production house that saw many projects fail and some even fail to see the light of day.

Many fans criticized this development and hoped that WB would not manage to get the rights to themselves. This has been a lingering discussion on social media sites like X.

Fans not optimistic as WB edges closer to landing

28 Years Later

Production houses play a significant role in franchises like 28 Days Later, especially if they have to sustain this franchise beyond just this one film. With WB, fans have faced several disappointments with cancellations, failed franchises like DCEU, and shelved movies like Batman Forever.

This, combined with the WGA strike, which saw WB emerge as one of the primary antagonists, has scared fans about the fate of a beloved franchise.

A sequel to 28 Days Later, now titled 28 Years Later, has been in the talks for about a decade, with no concrete direction until recently. It has now been confirmed that Alex Garland and Danny Boyle will work in this franchise to make a post-apocalyptic trilogy.

More details about 28 Years Later should arrive soon.