“We have some brazen individuals in this city”: Investigation underway as shooting outside Philadelphia bar leaves nine injured

On Saturday, November 4, a shooting in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington left at least nine people injured. While more victims have been reported, the city's authorities have officially acknowledged nine who have been transported to local hospitals.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the shooting occurred outside a bar at approximately 11 pm. Multiple suspects allegedly emerged from a car and fired at a large group of people on the sidewalk.

PhillyCrimeUpdate @PhillyCrimeUpd #Philadelphia



MASS SHOOTING ALERT



AT LEAST 10 PEOPLE SHOT AT KENSINGTON & ALLEGHENY MASS SHOOTING ALERTAT LEAST 10 PEOPLE SHOT AT KENSINGTON & ALLEGHENY #Philadelphia 🚨MASS SHOOTING ALERT AT LEAST 10 PEOPLE SHOT AT KENSINGTON & ALLEGHENY

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police Department condemned the attack. According to CNN, Stanford said that the shooting was carried out despite the fact that there was an extensive police presence in the area earlier that evening.

Stanford said:

“We have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here."

The names of potential suspects have not yet been disclosed.

Around 40 pieces of ballistic evidence recovered from the scene

According to Stanford, at the time of the shooting, many people were stood outside the bar due to the warm weather. He claimed that while the attack was most likely targeted, the suspects were indiscriminate in who they fired upon in order to harm their intended victim. ABC reported that approximately 40 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered at the scene.

RetiredADA @retiredPhlADA @PhillyCrimeUpd @Mywayorthehig17 And, how many of the shooters have prior records, open cases, are out on bail, got probation, had cases dismissed, have warrants, failed to appear for trials, were given kisses as punishment in Juvenile Court? @PhillyCrimeUpd @Mywayorthehig17 And, how many of the shooters have prior records, open cases, are out on bail, got probation, had cases dismissed, have warrants, failed to appear for trials, were given kisses as punishment in Juvenile Court?

Stanford said:

"At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle, and just began firing."

He added that the attack took place in a high-traffic area.

He said:

“We’ll try to gather video and hopefully be able to get some additional information as well as video surveillance that may be able to help us identify who was responsible for this. This is an area that’s always busy.”

Sumit Chaudhary @SumitDefence Mass shooting outside Jack’s Bar in Philadelphia



Multiple law enforcements are responding to mass shooting outside Jack’s Bar in Kensington Philadelphia At least 12 people have shot outside with multiple victim’s being rushed into hospital Mass shooting outside Jack’s Bar in Philadelphia Multiple law enforcements are responding to mass shooting outside Jack’s Bar in Kensington Philadelphia At least 12 people have shot outside with multiple victim’s being rushed into hospital https://t.co/vd2wfqtgzr

As per ABC, at least one officer in the area arrived at the scene to aid the victims. Of the nine people transported to the hospital, local authorities identified those in critical condition as a 24-year-old Hispanic man, a 24-year-old African-American, a 25-year-old African-American, and two 40-year-old Caucasians.

The victims in stable condition were a 23-year-old African American, a 23-year-old African American, and two 24-year-old African Americans.

Gun Violence in the city

In the wake of the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged the victims in an official statement.

Bruce @Bruce02635329 @CyclistAnons Never had this much death in the 1800s @CyclistAnons Never had this much death in the 1800s

He said:

“As I’ve said countless times, the surge in gun violence that we’ve seen across the nation, and here in Philadelphia, is simply infuriating — to me, to other city officials trying to combat this issue, and to leaders in cities large and small across this country."

He added:

Until lawmakers address the ease of access to guns, we sadly will be fighting an uphill battle.”

According to Maria Quinones-Sanchez, a representative of the Kensington area on City Council, the violence will only persist unless lawmakers make rigorous efforts to uplift marginalized communities in the city.

PhillyCrimeUpdate @PhillyCrimeUpd #Philadelphia



KENSINGTON MASS SHOOTING update:



PPD can confirm at least 9 people shot at 853 E Allegheny at “Jacks Famous Bar”. 8 men, and 1 woman. At least two still listed in critical condition.



At least 40 shots fired.



Witnesses report “automatic gunfire” KENSINGTON MASS SHOOTING update:PPD can confirm at least 9 people shot at 853 E Allegheny at “Jacks Famous Bar”. 8 men, and 1 woman. At least two still listed in critical condition.At least 40 shots fired.Witnesses report “automatic gunfire” #Philadelphia KENSINGTON MASS SHOOTING update:PPD can confirm at least 9 people shot at 853 E Allegheny at “Jacks Famous Bar”. 8 men, and 1 woman. At least two still listed in critical condition. At least 40 shots fired.Witnesses report “automatic gunfire”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that social issues bolstering the high levels of violence include gang violence, drug trade, and a lack of infrastructure providing healthcare for the underprivileged.

Poll : 0 votes