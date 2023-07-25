“We are disgusted”: Carlee Russell's ex-boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons slams Alabama woman over fake abduction

Carlee Russell's now ex-boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons released a statement on July 24, 2023, condemning his former girlfriend over faking her abduction on July 14, 2023. In the statement, Simmon’s said that his family, who vehemently defended Russell against online vitriol, were “disgusted” with the “entire situation.”

Thomar Latrell Simmon’s statement comes in the wake of the 26-year-old Alabama woman confessing that she was not kidnapped and did not see a toddler on the side of the road.

On Monday, July 24, Cralee Russell issued a statement through her attorney Emory Anthony. The statement penned by Anthony on behalf of his client was read by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis during a news conference Monday afternoon. It said that the nursing student was not abducted from Interstate 459 when she said she stopped to check on a toddler wandering alone on the side of the road.

Carlee Russell's ex-boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons condemns her actions

Shortly after Carlee Russell’s statement was read out by Hoover police chief, her now ex-boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons issued a statement on Instagram slamming his former girlfriend for her actions that created “hurt, confusion, and dishonesty.”

Thomar Latrell Simmons alleged that he discovered his now-former girlfriend’s deception on Monday, July 24. Simmon’s dismayed over his family coming to Carlee’s defense walked back his earlier testimonies asking people to stop “bullying" his girlfriend online. Simmon’s, who has vehemently defended his girlfriend against hoax allegations, on Monday slammed her actions saying that he was blindsided by the situation.

"I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex-Carlee Rusell. Myself and my Family’s nature was to react with love and genuine concern. We are disgusted by the outcome of the entire situation. I feel exactly like you all. Blindsided by Carlee's actions.”

The statement comes in the wake of Thomar Latrell Simmon’s pleading with people to not bully his girlfriend Carlee amid speculation about her abduction claims. In a statement to New York Post on Saturday, July 22, Simmons said:

“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her. I know what it seems like she did. Just stop bullying on social media.”

However, in the light of Russell confessing to faking her abduction, Simmon’s appeared to have severed his ties with his now former girlfriend by deleting all traces of her from his social media feed. The confession was issued by Carlee Russell's attorney Emory Anthony and read by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis during a news conference Monday afternoon. The statement read:

“My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf. There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident. This was a single act done by herself.”

The admission comes 11 days after the 26-year-old woman sparked a statewide search after disappearing from an Alabama highway on Thursday, July 14, 2023. Shortly before Carlee Russell disappeared, she called 911 to report a wandering toddler on Interstate 459.

Carlee Russell, who showed up at her parent's home on Saturday, July 16, after missing for 48 hours, told the police that she had been abducted by a white male when she stopped to check on a toddler.