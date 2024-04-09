"We had to get married in the States first": Joey King opens up about why she got married to her husband Steven Piet twice

Joey King recently opened up about why she married Steven Piet twice during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on April 8. The couple got married twice last year one was in the United States and the other in Mallorca, Spain.

King recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show along with Logan Lerman to promote their new series "We Were The Lucky Ones." During the conversation, the actress opened up about her marriage to Steven Piet and revealed that they had to tie the knot twice due to legal reasons:

"So, we got married in Spain, me and my husband. And in order for it to be legal that we got married in Spain we had to get married in the States first."

Joey King reveals why she got married to Steven Piet twice

The Kissing Booth star tied the knot with director Steven Piet in September 2023 in an extravagant ceremony in Mallorca, Spain. However, Joey King had already married Piet once before the ceremony.

The actress discussed the two weddings on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she appeared with Logan Lerman. She explained that for the wedding in Spain to be legal in the US, they had to get married in the US first.

"So, we got my family together, we went to this place called Same Day Marriage in Laurel Canyon and then we went bowling afterwards with my family, then we just bar crawled together, and my grandma was there the whole time which was so much fun," the actress elaborated.

Logan Lerman, who was also present at the wedding and on The Drew Barrymore Show with Joey King, remarked that King radiates good vibes and he had a good time with Joey and Steven's family.

Her husband, Steven Piet, is a writer and director known for creatives like The Act, Uncle John, and Channel Zero. King and Piet were also spotted on a double date with Logan Lerman and his partner Ana Corrigan in New York City on March 28. King and Lerman were with their partners to promote their Hulu series 'We Were the Lucky Ones.' The four of them ate at ABC Kitchen and also stopped by Russ and Daughters to snack on bagels with lox.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" - Arrivals (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Joey King posted a photo of the double date on Instagram and wrote that they managed to get a seat at a bar for lunch between the media interviews for their new show on Hulu. Logan Lerman went on to comment on the post, saying: "Literally no better way to celebrate the release of the show."

More about Joey King and her upcoming projects

King first gained recognition for playing Ramona Quimby in Ramona and Beezus. Since then, she has played prominent roles in many movies and shows, including Netflix's The Kissing Booth, Crazy Stupid Love, The Dark Knight Rises, and FX's black comedy Fargo.

The 24-year-old actress was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her role as Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in the crime drama series, The Act.

Joey King recently starred in a mini-series on Hulu called We Were the Lucky Ones. The series is based on a true story of a Jewish Family's experience during the Second World War. The show aired on March 28, 2024, and currently has four episodes with the remaining four set to release in the coming weeks.

The show is getting positive reviews. The main cast also includes Logan Lerman, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Amit Rahav, and Hadas Yaron.

Besides that, King is also set to voice a character named Poppy in the popular franchise Despicable Me. The fourth edition of the movie is set to release in July this year.