Is We Were the Lucky Ones based on a true story? Summary and plot explored 

The limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, is based on the true story of a Jewish family's experience of World War II. The title will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, March 28, 2024, and will star Joey King, Logan Lerman, and others in pivotal roles. It was helmed by Amit Gupta, Neasa Hardiman, and Thomas Kail.

The television series, based on Georgia Hunter's 2017 book of the same name, captures the spirit of love and hope triumphing over all adversity. Hunter's family's experiences during the Holocaust inspired this powerful story about bravery, resilience, and the enduring power of family.

What family is We Were the Lucky Ones based on? Cast and production summary

Georgia Hunter's We Were the Lucky Ones is based on her own family and follows the Kurcs, a Jewish family, and their experience during the Holocaust. As per People, it focuses on Genek, Mila, Addy, Jakob, and Halina, who were all scattered across the globe during that time, and highlights their persistence to find their way back to each other.

Nick O'Hagan, Alma Bacula, Jonathan Caren, Christina M. Fitzgerald, David Minkowski, Neasa Hardiman, and many others worked on the series' production. The title will star Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Moran Rosenblatt, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Joey King, Hadas Yaron, Amit Rahav, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert in pivotal roles.

What is the plot of We Were the Lucky Ones?

The Kurc family is at the center of the narrative in We Were the Lucky Ones. It follows the members of the family as they attempt to survive the Holocaust and navigate through the difficulties of World War II.

The title's official synopsis, as per IMDb, reads:

"A Jewish family is determined to survive and reunite after being separated in World War II."

The narrative follows Addy Kurc as he experiences several hardships, persecution, and separation from his parents, Nechuma and Sol, and his siblings Genek, Mila, Jakob, and Halina. It also sheds light on the other siblings' lives during this period.

Every chapter is told from the viewpoint of a different family member. This provides a moving depiction of their resilience, optimism, and will to stick together in the face of adversity.

What is the author's background and connection to the story?

We Were the Lucky Ones author Georgia Hunter has a deep connection to the tale she wrote about. Her great-grandparents, Nechuma and Sol, and their five kids had a prosperous business. They led a comfortable life in Radom, Poland, and relished a world of art and music before World War II.

Hunter became interested in her family history after learning about her grandfather Eddy Courts' (Addy Kurc) Holocaust survival story while preparing for an English assignment. Years of research, which included interviews with family members, Holocaust scholars, going through archives and libraries, and more resulted in the novel being written. Speaking to People about the same, the author mentioned:

"I went into this particular project as a family historian, not really as an author. I had never written a book before, so I set out in 2008 to unearth and record the family story."

What are some of the themes explored in We Were the Lucky Ones?

The book explores the significance and influence of family in great detail. Through all of the difficulties of World War II, the Kurc family's unwavering love for one another acts as a central theme and drives their actions and motivations.

The title also sheds light on themes of survival and highlights the family's determination to reunite while facing a wide array of hardships.

What happens to Felicia in We Were the Lucky Ones?

In We Were the Lucky Ones, Mila's daughter, Felicia, played by Artemisia Pagliano, faces traumatic experiences during the Holocaust. Mila is concerned for her child's safety as conditions in Radom worsen.

Mila reportedly brided an SS officer with her wedding ring to ensure she and her daughter were saved from a mass grave, as per Collider. The novel depicts Felicia's resilience and her mother's efforts to protect her during this turbulent time.

The Hulu series will premiere on Thursday, March 28, 2024. It will debut with three episodes and new installments will release every week.