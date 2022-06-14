"We're really grateful": Binley Mega Chippy owner responds to newly found social media fame

Binley Mega Chippy is one of the latest TikTok sensations, and the CEO, Kamal Gandhi, can't help but be astonished and grateful to netizens.

In the past few weeks, the fish and chip outlet has gained public attention, one it has never witnessed, all thanks to a goofily-coined song. What followed suit was a significant influx of customers making their way to the restaurant to taste its delicacies and take videos and photos.

According to him, the extra hands helped manage the long queues outside the restaurant and the continuous influx of customers for days. Gandhi, who had never used social media as an advertising tool, could not help the rush of gratitude. He shared:

"We're really grateful, it's a gift from God really."

Binley Mega Chippy CEO reacts to the significant moments

Food business owner Kamal Gandhi briefed The Guardian on the immense progress his establishment witnessed just a few weeks after it went viral on TikTok. The 70-year-old told the publication that the rise in customer statistics made him expand his staff.

The restaurant owner mentioned that so many people he had never seen flocked to his two-storey restaurant to taste their now-famous recipes. At one point, Midland West police had to lend a helping hand by sending officers down to the area.

This ensured the crowd did not dive into misconduct like littering the area, being too noisy, or inappropriately parking their vehicles. Gandhi revealed that the peak of the restaurant's fame was when the queues stayed lengthy for two hours and counting. The exhilarated owner said of his restaurant:

"We're just an ordinary fish and chip shop. All I want is to keep my customers happy no matter where they've come from."

The restaurant also caught the attention of big brands on social media. Companies like Icepack and Avanti West Coast jumped on the rave, creating mock bags of chips and adding the restaurant's stop sign to its route on the map. Gandhi also acknowledged that their sales skyrocketed in such a short period of time.

In the latest updates on the Coventry-based restaurant, the rave is said to be gradually ebbing, but it still gets posted daily on TikTok. The owner noted that the gradual reduction in the rave it has witnessed in the past few weeks has not significantly reduced the number of new faces. He added:

"Even now, all these customers, I've never seen them before, they're all new."

How did Binley Mega Chippy gain TikTok fame?

The fast-food outlet became the recipient of an unexpected social media fame after a user formed a short and catchy song with the name. Although it is not clear who the originator is, a TikTok account with the handle Binleymegachippyfan53.

ExpiredRamen @Exp1red_R4m3n

#BinleyMegaChippy #Balls #Tryingtokeepmysanity Binley Mega chippy is gonna be my new song for sleeping Binley Mega chippy is gonna be my new song for sleeping#BinleyMegaChippy #Balls #Tryingtokeepmysanity

Autumn Lewis @SociallyAutumn



Absolutely anything can go viral, you just need to put your content out there.



Now this song is going to be stuck in my head all day Binley Mega Chippy went viral on TikTok and it just shows the potential and value for ANY business/company on this social platform.Absolutely anything can go viral, you just need to put your content out there.Now this song is going to be stuck in my head all day Binley Mega Chippy went viral on TikTok and it just shows the potential and value for ANY business/company on this social platform.Absolutely anything can go viral, you just need to put your content out there.Now this song is going to be stuck in my head all day 😅 https://t.co/1oRYTbwzxp

From the handler's name, it can be deduced that they are a massive fan of the fish and chips restaurant. The lyrics of the short song sound more like a jingle with a repetition of its name.

"Binley Mega Chippy / Binley Mega Chippy / Binley Mega Chippy / Binley Meg-."

In true TikTok fashion, the song was remixed, and clips attached to it have garnered millions of views. Cross-country TikTokers did not mind making their way down to Binley Mega Chippy as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far