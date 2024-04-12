'We still want to keep our identity as a band': Feeder's Grant Nicholas says social media is 'important' despite not being into TikTok

Grant Nicholas, the frontman of the British band Feeder, affirmed the band's commitment to maintaining their unique identity amidst social media noise. In an interview with Express News on April 11, 2024, Nicholas acknowledged the music industry's transformation due to social media.

However, the Feeder artist stressed the importance of remaining true to their core values. He stated:

"It's just a different world now. So, you know, we're learning new things as we go along. But we still want to keep our identity as a band. We don't want to feel like we're doing something doesn't feel right to us."

While the band has embraced social media platforms to connect with fans, Grant Nicholas's stance on TikTok suggested they are not "that kind of brand."

The rock band Feeder released their 12th album, Black/Red, on April 5, 2024. It is a double album with 38 tracks, including 18 instrumental tracks.

Feeder frontman Grant Nicholas opens up about social media and music industry

In an interview with Express News, Nicholas explained how they recorded their new album, Red/Black, and shared his thoughts about social media's importance in the music industry.

Feeder has a long history in the music industry. With their first official record in 1997, Nicholas noted that he had witnessed significant changes in the industry over nearly three decades.

However, the band had been receptive to experimenting with new changes, which also implies that some new experiences are not for the band. As he said:

"I think what's typical for a band like us, some of these artists are massive on the back of streaming and TikTok and stuff like that. Well, we're not that kind of band."

He expressed his desire to release physical copies for as long as possible, mentioning doing it for the fan base. He said:

"I think for a band like us, even though I know the physical is tiny compared to where it used to be, I think we're a band that still needs to do that for our fan base. And we'll do that for as long as we can."

The artist suggested that some songs included in the Red/Black album were written during the COVID-19 lockdown but were set aside and not included in any immediate release plans, like Torpedo, which came out in 2022. Nicholas explained:

"Basically, some of the songs were actually written during lockdown, and I got cold feet on the whole double album, and I thought, oh, maybe we'll wait. And so there's a few songs that were kind of done then and written then during lockdown, and then they were just kind of left."

Furthermore, Grant Nicholas discussed the connection between their latest album, Black/Red, and their previous album, Torpedo. He suggested that their new album aimed for a natural progression from Torpedo in terms of sound, almost like a "trilogy of albums." He noted:

"Like, sonically, I really wanted it to feel like it was a natural kind of move on from that. And I didn't want to do a completely different sounding record."

He continued:

"I wanted it to feel like it was almost like a trilogy thing. Which, I know is a very, it sounds a little bit prog-rock, but I was kind of in my mind. And I thought, you know, after you've been around for so long, it's just nice to try new things."

Nicholas acknowledged that they had chosen a particularly competitive week, with about 28 new releases happening concurrently, including Beyoncé and The Libertines. Despite all the noise, he wished every artist the best.

Feeder - Red/Black UK tour

For the latest album, Red/Black, Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose, the bass guitarist and backing vocalist, started their UK tour in March 2024.

Later, from April 4, 2024, to April 11, 2024, the band had an in-store performance, signings, and special QA sessions in the UK's major cities, including London, Glasgow, and Liverpool.

The band is continuing its 2024 UK tour on the following dates and places:

May 24, In It Together

June 22, Isle of Wight Festival

July 6, DocksFest

July 7, Sign Of The Times Festival

July 12, Tunes on the Sands

August 1, Tewkesbury

August 3, App Fest Gloucestershire

August 4, Kendal Calling

August 18, A New Day Festival

August 30, Nottingham

Despite social media trends, Feeder remains dedicated to physical releases and emphasizes its connection with fans. However, tickets for its concerts in the UK can be purchased from Feeder's official website.