Maggie Rogers North American Arena Tour 2024: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Grammy-nominated performer, songwriter, and producer, Maggie Rogers, is all set for her first headlining tour as she recently revealed the dates for her North American Arena Tour. The upcoming tour that begins on October 9 this year is dubbed The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II.

Produced by Live Nation, the national tour supports Maggie's latest album Don’t Forget Me, which comes out this Friday, April 12. Tickets for the fall tour are set to be available through in-person presale via Box Office starting April 13 at 10:00 am local time.

Starting April 25, fans will also be able to get the tickets with the Live Nation presale code 'RIFF.' People with a Chase debit and credit card can access an exclusive presale starting April 22, followed by the Platinum presale on April 23.

Maggie Rogers' North American Arena Tour is being called 'The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II' (Image via / Instagram/ @maggierogers )

The tickets will go on an artist pre-sale starting April 23 through Maggie's website. The general public, however, will only be able to get the tickets from Ticketmaster.com, starting April 26. All tickets will be available from 10:00 am local time, with Maggie Rogers' website suggesting that the in-person tickets may range from $24.50 to $177.

Details about Maggie Rogers' North American Arena Tour 2024

The first-ever headlining tour for Maggie Rogers begins this fall at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on October 9. The 11-day tour is being hosted at some of the most prominent venues nationwide, including Wells Fargo Center, Madison Square Garden, Coca-Cola Coliseum, United Center, Climate Pledge Arena, and the Moda Center, amongst others.

Following over a week of powerful performances, the tour will conclude with two shows in California. Rogers will hold the shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco on November 1, before wrapping up the tour with the final show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on November 2. Throughout the tour, Maggie will be accompanied by the American singer and songwriter Ryan Beatty, who will also support the Grammy-nominated star at all shows.

Setlists for the tour are not confirmed as of the time of the writing, but fans will likely hear one or more tracks from the new Don’t Forget Me album. Maggie Rogers' new album and the upcoming tour are expected to offer fans solace through the touching lyrics and the soulful music.

Maggie Rogers' 'The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II' begins on October 9, 2024

A detailed list of venues and dates for the The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II can be found below:

October 9, 2024 - Moody Center, Austin, Texas

October 15, 2024 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 17, 2024 - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

October 19, 2024 - Madison Square Garden, New York

October 22, 2024 - Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, Ontario

October 24, 2024 - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

October 25, 2024 - Target Center, Minneapolis

October 29, 2024 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

October 30, 2024 - Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

November 1, 2024 - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

November 2, 2024 - Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

Maggie Rogers is also celebrating the release of her new album with four exclusive release shows starting April 13. She is hosting the first show at the Irving Plaza in New York and a second show at the Theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia (April 14).

The last two shows will be held at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, Massachusetts (April 16) and the House of Blues in Chicago, Illinois (April 19). Tickets for all four shows are priced at $25 each and can be purchased in person from the venue box offices.