Don Omar’s ‘Back To Reggaetón Tour’: New dates, venues, presale, & all you need to know

Don Omar is adding more dates to the Back To Reggaetón Tour, following a successful sold-out run across the United States. The Puerto Rican music icon took to his social media channels this Wednesday to announce an extension of the tour with 18 new dates.

Omar will officially kick off the second leg of the tour on August 7, 2024, at the Oakland Arena. Spanning more than a month, Don Omar's tour will be wrapped up with the final performance being at the UBS Arena in Elmont, on September 15, 2024. The tour will be making stops at major venues nationwide, including Golden 1 Center, Wamu Theater, Pechanga Arena, Bellco Theater, Fiserv Forum, Amelie Arena, Greensboro Coliseum, and the Prudential Center.

Tickets for the second leg of the Back To Reggaetón Tour will go on a pre-sale starting April 16. Select fans and members with unique codes and links will be able to access either the Artist Presale, CMN Presale, Spotify Presale, or Venue Presale. The unique codes are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The second leg of Don Omar's ‘Back To Reggaetón Tour’ begins August 7 (Image via X/ @DONOMAR)

Meanwhile, the general public will be able to grab the tickets through regular sales that begin at Ticketmaster.com on April 17. Both the presale and regular sales will begin at 10:00 am local time. As per Amelie Arena, the tickets will be available at standard prices between $61.00 and $181.00, excluding taxes. The prices are likely to differ depending on the venue.

Everything to know about Don Omar's extended Back To Reggaetón Tour

Don Omar officially returned to the stage on March 7, as he kicked off the Back To Reggaetón Tour at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. The ongoing tour that celebrates the glorious two decades of the reggaetón star is set to end the first leg of his tour on April 21, with a final concert in Miami, Florida.

The Back To Reggaetón Tour is Omar's first headlining tour within the last decade. The CMN-produced event also happens to be his first official tour after the Kingdom Tour with Daddy Yankee back in 2015. With the tour now officially confirmed for a second leg in August, fans can expect the Puerto Rican star to continue going all out with his influential hits and powerful performances.

Similar to the first leg of the tour, the setlists for the second leg are also expected to be lined with more than 30 popular hits from Don Omar, like Dale Don Dale, Ronca, Yo Puedo Con Todo, Donqueo, Hasta Abajo, Salió El Sol, Pobre Diabla, Reggaetón Latino, Belly Danza, Sandunga, and Dile, among others.

Don Omar extends the ‘Back To Reggaetón Tour’ with 18 new dates (Image via Getty)

The full list of the venues and concert dates for Omar's Back To Reggaetón Tour can be found below:

August 7 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

August 8 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

August 10 – Wamu Theater, Seattle

August 11 – Moda Center, Portland

August 15 – Payne Arena, Hidalgo, Texas

August 16 – HEB Center, Austin

August 18 – UTEP Don Haskins, El Paso, Texas

August 20 – Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

August 21 – Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

August 23 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego

August 28 – Bellco Theater, Denver

August 30 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

September 1 – Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

September 6 – Amelie Arena, Tampa, Florida

September 8 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

September 12 – Agganis Arena, Boston, Massachusetts

September 14 – Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

September 15 – UBS Arena, Elmont, New York

As per Billboard, the first 14 shows for the first leg of the Back to Reggaetón Tour have already sold over 146,000 tickets, surpassing $17.8 million in sales. Considering Don Omar's continued popularity, fans can expect similar trends with the sale of the tickets for the second leg of the tour.