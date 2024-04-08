Tones and I Australia and New Zealand Tour 2024: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

In an Instagram post on April 7, 2024, Tones and I announced that she will bring her headline tour to Australia and New Zealand from August 23, 2024, to September 7, 2024. This will be the singer's first major tour of the year and will precede several festival performances.

The tour's Australia and New Zealand leg will feature performances in Sydney, Newcastle, Auckland, and Melbourne, among other places. The artist presale for the tour will be available from April 10, 2024, at 10 am local time. One can access the presale by registering via the link provided on the singer's official social media or through the tour's WCT Live page.

There will also be several other presales available, including Vodafone, Mastercard, Live Nation, and My Tickitek presales. These presales can be accessed via presale provider websites, memberships or valid cards in the case of Mastercard.

General tickets will be available from April 15, 2024, at 12 pm local time via the singer's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing.

Tones and I Australia and New Zealand Tour 2024: Dates and venues

Tones and I started the year as a supporting artist for Pink on her Summer Carnival tour in Australia, which ran from February 9, 2024, to March 23, 2024, respectively. From May onwards, she will perform at several festivals, including the Greenroom Festival in Japan, Das Fest 2024, and the Deichbrand Festival in Germany.

Following these, Tones and I will embark on the newly announced Oceania tour. The full list of dates and venues for Tones and I Australia and New Zealand Tour 2024 is given below:

August 23, 2024 - Sydney, Australia, at Hordern Pavillion at Moore Park

August 24, 2024 - Newcastle, Australia, at Entertainment Center at Broadmeadow

August 28, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand, at Auckland Town Hall

August 30, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia, at Riverstage

August 31, 2024 - Townsville, Australia, at Townsville Entertainment and Convention Center

September 5, 2024 - Freemantle, Australia, at Freemantle Arts Center

September 7, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia, at Margaret Court Arena

Tones and I is expected to release her unnamed second studio album sometime this year. The singer has already released several singles from the upcoming album, including Dreaming and I Get High and Eyes Don’t Lie, the lead single.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Triple J on January 10, 2022, the singer said:

"I've already started this next album that's coming out in August; it's very different.I kind of just told my managers when I started writing it when I was overseas. I was like, 'I have to put this out'. I need to put it out quick because otherwise I'll get sick of it. So I just told my managers, 'I'm dropping an album."

However, the album was pushed back to 2024, and the singer released the abovementioned singles one by one instead. The album still doesn't have a confirmed release date as of the writing of this article.

Tones and I had her first breakthrough with her debut EP, The Kids Are Coming, released on August 30, 2019. The album was a major chart success and won the Best Independent Release award at the 2019 ARIA Awards.

Subsequently, the singer released her critically acclaimed debut album, Welcome to the Madhouse, on July 16, 2021. The multi-platinum certified album was nominated for the Australian Album of the Year award at the 2021 J Awards.