System of a Down and Deftones' Golden Gate Park headline concert: Presale code, date, & all you need to know

System of a Down and Deftones are currently gearing up to perform at Golden Gate Park on August 17 this year. The San Francisco, California event will be a one-off concert packed with thrilling performances by the two popular bands and VOWWS, Viagra Boys, and The Mars Volta.

The outdoor event, this time around, will be produced by Another Planet Entertainment. The tickets for the concert go on presale with the code 'GOLDEN.' Fans can access the presale on Ticketmaster starting at 10 am Pacific Time on April 11, 2024. The general sale will begin at 10 am Pacific Time on April 12, 2024.

Both the presale and general tickets will be available in GA and VIP formats for $169 and $399, respectively. While the GA ticket allows access to the power-packed concert, the VIP ticket allows individuals access to upgraded restrooms, lounges, up-front viewing areas, and more.

Everything to know about the System of a Down and Deftones concert at Golden Gate Park

The System of a Down and Deftones' concert at Golden Gate Park will make history as it will be the first event to take place at the venue after dark. The San Francisco, California venue is widely popular for its daytime concerts and will host the upcoming open-roof event in the Polo Field under the night sky.

The upcoming event at Golden Gate Park will not only mark the debut of ticketed concerts at the venue but will also set the stage for future annual concerts. Another Planet Entertainment announced the news of the concert on April 9, and as per Billboard, Allen Scott, the President of Concerts and Festivals, stated in a release:

“We are excited to be bringing such an iconic lineup to the city and what better venue than Golden Gate Park. We are expecting fans from not just the Bay Area but from across the U.S. and internationally to travel to the city injecting money into the local economy.”

Similar to the previous years, the San Francisco venue will host the annual Outside Lands festival between August 9 and August 11. While most of the stages will be taken down by the end of the festival, the main stage will remain. The System of a Down and Deftones concert will be held on the same stage.

Tickets for the upcoming Golden Gate Park concert begin at $169 (Image via System of a Down)

The setlists and other details related to the event are not available as of this writing. However, it is less likely that System of a Down fans will witness any new music from the group at the concert. Deftones fans, on the other hand, hope to be treated to fresh music as the band has been working on an upcoming album since 2023, as per Metal Injection.

Additionally, Deftones is also going on a music tour and will perform at Coachella and Lollapalooza. The band will kick off the tour with their first performance at the Indio Coachella festival on April 12 and 19, followed by performances at Barcelona Primavera Sound, Spain (May 20) and Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain (May 29). They will also perform at Chicago Lollapalooza, IL on August 3 and wrap up the tour with the Golden Gate Park concert.

The System of a Down, however, will only appear at one of their personal concerts at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 27, 2024.