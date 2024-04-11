Aerosmith unveils dates for their rescheduled 2024- 25 North American farewell tour: All you need to know

Aerosmith's rescheduled 2024-25 North American farewell tour is scheduled to be held from September 20, 2024, to February 26, 2025. The tour is a rescheduled continuation of the original 2023 tour by the band, which they had to cancel due to a vocal injury suffered by lead Steven Tyler.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Toronto, and Montreal, among others. Aerosmith announced the rescheduled tour via a post on their official Instagram page on April 10, 2024.
Tickets purchased for the original 2023 tour will be honored on the rescheduled dates, with exact details sent by email to respective patrons. Additionally, tickets for the entire tour, including the new dates, will be available from the band's official website or at Ticketmaster on April 12, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Aerosmith rescheduled 2024- 25 North American farewell tour dates and venues
Aerosmith will be continuing with their plans for a massive farewell tour this year in the form of the Peace Out tour, and the band will be bringing along a couple of special guests with them for said tour.
Teddy Swims will perform for a single night alongside the band on the opening show of the tour. Teddy Swims is best known for his Billboard 200 top 30 charting album I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1).
Aerosmith will also be accompanied by the Black Crowes for the rest of the tour. The Black Crowes are an American rock band best known for their platinum-certified debut album Shake Your Money Maker.
The full list of dates and venues for the Aerosmith rescheduled 2024-25 farewell North American tour is given below:
- September 20, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena
- September 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center
- September 26, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center
- September 29, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- October 2, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
- October 5, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson Boling Arena
- October 8, 2024 – Washington, DC, at Capitol One Arena
- October 11, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- October 14, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center
- October 17, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center
- October 20, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
- October 31, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center
- November 3, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center
- November 6, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- November 9, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
- November 12, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
- November 15, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center
- November 18, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- November 21, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
- November 24, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena
- November 27, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center
- November 30, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Chase Center
- December 4, 2024 – San Jose, California, at SAP Center
- December 7, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum
- December 28, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
- December 31, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden
- January 4, 2025 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
- January 7, 2025 – Toronto, Ontario, at ScotiaBank Arena
- January 10, 2025 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
- January 13, 2025 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
- January 16, 2025 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- January 19, 2025 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
- February 22, 2025 – St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
- February 25, 2025 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
- February 11, 2025 – Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center
- February 14, 2025 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
- February 17, 2025 – Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena
- February 20, 2025 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
- February 23, 2025 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden
- February 26, 2025 – Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
Aerosmith is best known for their tenth studio album, Pump, which was released on September 12, 1989. The multi-platinum certified album won the band their first Grammy Award for the song Janie's Got a Gun in the Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal category.