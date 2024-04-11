Aerosmith unveils dates for their rescheduled 2024- 25 North American farewell tour: All you need to know

Aerosmith's rescheduled 2024-25 North American farewell tour is scheduled to be held from September 20, 2024, to February 26, 2025. The tour is a rescheduled continuation of the original 2023 tour by the band, which they had to cancel due to a vocal injury suffered by lead Steven Tyler.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Toronto, and Montreal, among others. Aerosmith announced the rescheduled tour via a post on their official Instagram page on April 10, 2024.

Tickets purchased for the original 2023 tour will be honored on the rescheduled dates, with exact details sent by email to respective patrons. Additionally, tickets for the entire tour, including the new dates, will be available from the band's official website or at Ticketmaster on April 12, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Aerosmith rescheduled 2024- 25 North American farewell tour dates and venues

Aerosmith will be continuing with their plans for a massive farewell tour this year in the form of the Peace Out tour, and the band will be bringing along a couple of special guests with them for said tour.

Teddy Swims will perform for a single night alongside the band on the opening show of the tour. Teddy Swims is best known for his Billboard 200 top 30 charting album I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1).

Aerosmith will also be accompanied by the Black Crowes for the rest of the tour. The Black Crowes are an American rock band best known for their platinum-certified debut album Shake Your Money Maker.

The full list of dates and venues for the Aerosmith rescheduled 2024-25 farewell North American tour is given below:

September 20, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

September 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

September 26, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center

September 29, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

October 2, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

October 5, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson Boling Arena

October 8, 2024 – Washington, DC, at Capitol One Arena

October 11, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

October 14, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center

October 17, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center

October 20, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

October 31, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

November 3, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

November 6, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

November 9, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

November 12, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

November 15, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

November 18, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

November 21, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

November 24, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

November 27, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center

November 30, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

December 4, 2024 – San Jose, California, at SAP Center

December 7, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

December 28, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

December 31, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

January 4, 2025 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

January 7, 2025 – Toronto, Ontario, at ScotiaBank Arena

January 10, 2025 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

January 13, 2025 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

January 16, 2025 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

January 19, 2025 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

February 22, 2025 – St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

February 25, 2025 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

February 11, 2025 – Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center

February 14, 2025 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

February 17, 2025 – Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena

February 20, 2025 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

February 23, 2025 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

February 26, 2025 – Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

Aerosmith is best known for their tenth studio album, Pump, which was released on September 12, 1989. The multi-platinum certified album won the band their first Grammy Award for the song Janie's Got a Gun in the Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal category.