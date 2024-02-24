"We won": Fans react as Frank Herbert's son praises Dune: Part Two, calls it the "best film interpretation" of the book 

Brian Herbert took to X on February 24 to review the upcoming Dune: Part Two after a private studio screening and called it the "best film interpretation" of his dad Frank Herbert's Dune novel. The much-awaited film will star Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and others in pivotal roles. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune's second movie, Dune: Part Two is set to release in the U.S. on March 1.

The film is an adaption of Frank Herbert's 1965 science fiction novel and while commenting on the same, Brian said:

"I saw Dune: Part Two at a private studio screening, and it is gratifying to see my father's story told with such great care. When the new movie is combined with Dune: Part One it is by far the best film interpretation of Frank Herbert's classic novel Dune that has ever been done."

After Dune fans took notice of Brian's tweet, they took to the comment section to express their excitement.

"I am glad that you got to see your father's work represented accurately": Fans react to Frank Herbert's son's tweet about Dune: Part Two

Fans took to the comments section of Brian Herbert's post and appreciated that he liked the movie. Many users who had read the original books also shared their thoughts on the film adaptation of the novel.

Fans got nostalgic and recalled reading Frank Herbert's books multiple times as they expressed their excitement about watching the upcoming movie. They also stated that Brian Herbert's opinion carried weight and that his tweet had convinced them to watch the film.

In 2020, Brian had a conversation with Inverse as he reacted to the trailer of Dune: Part One, saying:

"I was very impressed by the trailer, and I was thrilled to actually be on the movie set in Budapest last year, where my wife and I watched the filming of several scenes. This is a really big movie, a major project that will forever be considered the definitive film adaption of Frank Herber's classic novel."

He added:

"Fans are going to love this movie. Denis Villeneuve is the perfect director to do Dune."

Continuing his father's legacy, Brian has also authored a series of prequel and sequel titles to Dune. He has partnered with Kevin J. Anderson to write books including Dune: House Atreides, Hunters of Dune, Dune: The Butlerian Jihad, Dune: The Machine Crusade, and more.