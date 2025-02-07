"Wearing the same exact glasses too"- Internet reacts to Redfoo from musical duo LMFAO debuting in International Men's Tennis Tournament

Singer Redfoo, or Stefan Kendal Gordy, from the musical duo LMFAO recently made his professional tennis debut. On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Gordy participated in the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) M15 Sharm El Sheikh tournament in Egypt.

The Party Rock Anthem hitmaker played against Norway’s Leyton Rivera. Citing ITF's website, E! News reported on February 7 that Gordy lost to the 23-year-old in two straight sets.

Expand Tweet

As the news spread, internet users were quick to react. Comparing his looks from LMFAO's 2011 Sexy and I Know It music video with his current look, one user wrote under @PopBase's post on X:

"Wearing the same exact glasses too what a legend."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@mosthiphop)

Fans also praised Redfoo for 'reinventing' himself.

"From party rocking to Wimbledon… that’s where he went," one commented.

"How is this person becoming a professional tennis player funny? This is a huge accomplishment and I'd be very proud," another reacted.

"It's lowkey amazing how you can always reinvent yourself," one fan noted.

Others joked about Gordy looking the same even at the age of 49.

"I love it how he literally still looks exactly the same," one wrote.

"Stream party rock anthem so redfoo can finally afford some new glasses," another joked.

"Challengers 2 soundtrack is gonna be LIT," a user quipped.

Redfoo chose a career in music over tennis after sustaining a wrist injury

According to People magazine on February 6, during qualifiers in the M15 Sharm El Sheikh tournament, Redfoo won the first set 6-0. However, he later lost to his Norwegian opponent Leyton Rivera in two straight sets—6-1, 6-0. Their whole bout went for 43 minutes.

Gordy later took to his Instagram to wish Rivera luck in the competition, writing:

"I lost the match but this was my best point. Good match and good luck @leytonrivera #M15."

The singer let his fans know about his then-upcoming match in another recent Instagram post, sharing a screenshot of the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour schedule. He circled his and Rivera's names, with an in-post message reading, "M15 Sharm El Sheikh" and "YALA."

It also included LMFAO's 2009 song Yes in the background. The singer captioned the post:

"Going for it! #yala."

While most know Redfoo from LMFAO, he was a promising tennis player in his youth. However, after sustaining a wrist injury, Gordy opted for a career in music, forming a duo with his half-nephew Sky Blu (grandson of music producer Berry Gordy).

According to E! News, in 2013, the singer unsuccessfully attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open tennis tournament. At the time, he told New York Tennis Magazine that it was his dream to play professional tennis, thanking the organizers for the opportunity. After losing in the qualifiers, he told Sports Illustrated:

"I say it’s a success for me because the journey was so great, and I actually felt good out there. [My opponent] kicked my b*tt in the score, and he played great."

Redfoo and Victoria Azarenka at the MTV European Awards (Image via Getty)

Between 2012 and 2014, Redfoo dated former world No. 1 women’s tennis player Victoria Azarenka. The rapper attended several of her tournaments, sitting in Azarenka’s player box. He was also present courtside when she won the Australian Open in 2013.

Redfoo has not shared any other updates, but his most recent IG post suggests he is still in Egypt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback