"Welfare check on Kevin Sorbo"— Netizens react as Trump names Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson as special ambassadors

President-elect Donald Trump has named Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson as special ambassadors to Hollywood on Thursday, January 16. All three actors supported the Republican leader during his campaign in the 2024 presidential elections.

In a Truth Social post dated January 16, Donald Trump announced that the special ambassadors would work towards bringing back the Golden Age of Hollywood. He wrote:

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

He continued:

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Fans took to X to react to Trump's announcement. One X user alluded to Kevin Sorbo, who's also a well-known supporter of the Republican leader, and wrote:

"Welfare check on Kevin Sorbo."

"Government interfering with cinema — doesn't look good on paper," another user wrote.

"Two of those people… no one wants to work with so they’ll be ambassadors to whoever is MAGA in Hollywood," another person added.

"The Department of Propaganda will be working closely with the Ministry of Truth to coordinate messaging for content producers and media outlets across America Inc.," a netizen chimed in.

Some fans also appeared to mock the President-elect for his decision:

"Grandpa is sending his friends from the rest home to "save Hollywood"? That's laughable," a fan jibed.

"What position will Ronald McDonald hold?" another X user remarked.

"He is turning Hollywood into his retirement home for B-list stars," a fan commented.

Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight voiced their support for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential elections

All three actors Trump has chosen as special ambassadors to Hollywood have previously voiced their support for the President-elect during the 2024 elections. The MAGA leader beat Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to become the US President for the non-consecutive second time.

In an October 2024 interview with TMZ, Mel Gibson said he would vote for the former president, and his vote should not surprise anyone. He added that Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, has “the IQ of a fence post” and “a miserable track record.” The actor recently spoke to Variety after being named special ambassador and said:

“I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an ambassador’s residence?”

Jon Voight shared similar views as Gibson in October 2024. The actor believed the United States was in the "darkest plague" ever during Joe Biden's presidency, and the MAGA leader was the “only one who will save our country.” He was awarded a National Medal of the Arts by the President-elect in 2019 when he was serving his first term at the White House.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone, best known for the Rocky film series, did not voice his seeming support for Donald Trump ahead of him being elected as president. Shortly after his victory, Stallone introduced him at an America First Policy Gala in Palm Beach, Florida, as the “second George Washington,” claiming that “nobody in the world could've pulled off what he pulled off.”

“We’re in the presence of a really mythical character. Nobody in the world could’ve pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe,” Stallone said in November.

It is unclear whether Voight, Gibson, or Stallone will be present at Trump's inauguration on January 20. Singer Carrie Underwood is set to perform at the ceremony, among others.

