"Well played Netflix"- Netizens draw Leave the World Behind references after nationwide cell phone outage hits the US

Netflix’s Leave the World Behind proved to be one of the best movies that the platform has created in recent years. Revolving around a "digital apocalypse" that kickstarts after phones, cellular networks, and the internet shut down across the United States, the movie gives its viewers a thrilling, scary ride into the extent of human dependence on technology

While the movie itself was released in October 2023 to a hugely positive response, it has once again begun trending on social media due to a hilarious reason. Recent hours have seen several major networks across the nation shutting down due to an outage. According to NBC Chicago, over 70,000 customers across the country have been affected.

This has also led to disruption in emergency services and has led to concern for citizens across the country. However, X users have found a hilarious way to explain the situation. They are joking on the internet that Netflix is somehow responsible for the outage, ensuring that the movie is watched by those who have not yet seen it firsthand.

Netizens compare network outage in the US to Leave the World Behind

The unpredictability of the mainstream internet means that no one can be certain how people will respond to major happenings. While the network outage has affected thousands of people severely, internet users still managed to find the humor in the situation.

Memes related to Leave the World Behind starring Julia Roberts have quickly flooded X. The network outage initially seems to have started within AT&T. However, soon, customers of other networks also began complaining about the same. This led to users hilariously claiming that the situation resembles the first act of Leave the World Behind.

The film starts with a sudden outage of all imaginable technological devices across the US. It results in the malfunctioning of basically every industry, and leads to chaos on the streets, owing to the high number of electric vehicles used in the country.

In the movie, things keep getting worse, leading to a chaotic civil war across the country. Toward the end of the movie, New York City is bombed, which means that X users may have jumped the gun, with respect to the comparisons.

Regardless, as can be seen, most viewers ended up jokingly praising Netflix for the "marketing technique." Others expressed concern, claiming that they hoped things would not take the route that they saw in the movie. Leave the World Behind fans were especially concerned, with a range of users tagging the social media accounts of the network carriers to get an update.

While the outage was bound to have resulted in comparisons with the movie, it appears for the time being that the outage in question is just that, and nothing more. Hence, while the comparisons with Leave the World Behind were inevitable, they do not have any real basis for them.

Still, for the time being, it appears as though the comparisons will continue until the network outage is solved. The reason behind the outage is yet to be disclosed.

