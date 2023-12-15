Leave the World Behind movie review: Is this Netflix family survival movie worth watching?

For Netflix's holiday tradition of post-apocalyptic thrillers this year, Leave the World Behind emerges as a suspenseful psychological thriller with a unique twist and is based on Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name. As the film unfolds, it embraces the familiar mechanics of the post-apocalyptic genre, intertwining the lives of two families caught in the web of world-altering circumstances.

However, beneath the surface of this suspenseful narrative lies a connection to Esmail's previous work, offering fans a glimpse into the extended universe of Mr. Robot. As audiences delve into this cinematic experience, they find themselves questioning the stakes, uncover ties to Esmail's previous work, and contemplating the divisive ending.

What is the plot of Leave the World Behind?

Leave the World Behind follows the Sandford family, led by Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, as they embark on a weekend getaway in a luxurious Long Island mansion.

Their idyllic retreat takes a sinister turn when the mansion's owners, portrayed by Mahershala Ali and Myha'la, return unexpectedly amidst a series of mysterious events. They had to deal with a breakdown of technology, blackouts, and the sudden appearance of strangers.

As distrust and racial tensions escalate, the film explores the disintegration of societal norms against the backdrop of a looming apocalyptic threat. The movie explores the characters' struggle for survival as they confront a world in turmoil.

Amanda's distrust intensifies, causing tension in her relationship with the newcomers. Their attempts to seek answers and navigate a society in disarray result in further challenges.

The family faces roadblocks, such as malfunctioning GPS, self-driving car collisions, and encounters with distressed individuals. The protagonists grapple with the unknown as the unraveling events point towards a larger conspiracy.

Is Leave the World Behind connected to Mr. Robot?

Esmail's signature storytelling extends beyond Leave the World Behind, as keen observers identify subtle connections to his acclaimed series, Mr. Robot, starring Rami Malek.

References to a hacking incident in the tri-state area echo pivotal moments from Mr. Robot's season 4, giving an idea about the film's place within the narrative of the extended universe crafted by the visionary director.

The presence of E-Corp's logo further reinforces the connections, offering fans a cinematic continuation within a shared narrative landscape. The revelation of Leave the World Behind being part of the Mr. Robot extended universe introduces a new dimension to the viewing experience.

Esmail's decision to connect his various projects within a shared universe speaks to his creative vision and provides additional details for fans familiar with his body of work. This connection also reveals the director's fascination with cyberattacks and techno-apocalyptic themes, consistent across his diverse portfolio.

Leave the World Behind: Audience Reception

Leave the World Behind is a 2023 American apocalyptic psychological thriller film, written and directed by Sam Esmail, based on Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel. Some laud the film's memorable character-driven motifs and good performances by the cast, while others express dissatisfaction with the lack of a clear resolution and impactful stakes.

The ending, in particular, has become a central point of discussion, with viewers divided on its genius or perceived lack of explanation. The open-ended conclusion leaves room for speculation, but it remains uncertain if the Netflix hit will explore a continuation of the story.

Esmail's affinity for wild camera movements and visually striking compositions, a departure from contemporary visual norms, adds a layer of uniqueness to the film. Viewers can watch the movie on Netflix.