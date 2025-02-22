"Went from 2k YouTuber to the poster boy for aura" — Internet reacts as GloRilla shoots her shot at Duke Dennis in new song

American rapper GloRilla recently name-dropped Twitch streamer Duke Dennis in her viral feature on fellow rapper Jorjiana's new song, ILBB2. She especially addressed Dennis in a remark that seemed flirty while working with the up-and-coming musician Jorjiana.

Ad

GloRilla's lyrics go like this:

“Like my n*ggas tall and grimy / and mixed with a little bit of ugly… / Uh, uh-huh, they say shooters shoot / Duke Dennis, what's up with you?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Once the clip of the song was uploaded on X by @FearedBuck on February 22, 2025, fans were surprised when Dennis' name came up in the song. They took to the comment section of the post to react to the same. One said that he went from a YouTuber to a poster boy really fast.

“Duke Dennis went from 2k YouTuber to the poster boy for aura. WTF is reality,” wrote one user.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also said similar things, with one remarking that his aura is better than that of Sung Jin-woo, who is the main protagonist of Solo Leveling. Another one said that he should be there at GloRilla's next show.

“Duke has more aura than Sung Jin Woo,” said one user.

“He bags way badder than Glorilla let’s move on,” wrote another user.

“Duke’s better than me. I would’ve been front row at Glo’s next show like…,” wrote another person.

Ad

Meanwhile, others mostly made fun of the whole thing, as one asked if Glo called Duke ugly, while another one pointed out the same.

"'Mixed with a little bit of ugly' Damn Duke Denis," sarcastically commented one user.

“Did she really just call Duke Dennis ugly,” another user asked.

“With friends like this you don’t need enemies,” another user joked.

Ad

GloRilla recently collaborated with Jorjiana on her new remix

GloRilla name-dropped Duke Dennis in the new song (Image via Getty)

Jorjiana's remix of her popular single ILBB2 with GloRilla has a new music video with an aerobics theme called ILBB2 (Remix). This is a fresh rendition of one of her 2024 breakthrough songs, which is also one of her shortest, which is only one minute and 33 seconds long.

Ad

This modified version, which is an instrumental in the Detroit hip-hop style, keeps the same beat. Dressed in 1980s-inspired workout attire and surrounded by backup exercisers, Jorjiana and GloRilla appear to be the stars of the fitness video.

The lyrics of the song read:

“Yeah, I love them bad b*tches (Why?), 'cause I'm a bad b*tch too / Caught my ni*ga cheating, boy, why you ain't call me? (Huh?) I f*ck bad b*tches too / F*ck I'ma hate on the next h* for? (The f*ck?) That ain't what bad b*tches do..”

Ad

Ad

It continued:

“Naw, we can't lay up, 11 A.M. checkout, ni*gas a*s gettin' the boot (Outta there) / I'm—I'm a big dog, I don't argue over ni*gas (H*) leave that sh*t for the puppies / I can get d*ck anytime I want (Stamp that), baby, that sh*t ain't nothin'..”

ILBB2 is one of the songs that launched Jorjiana's career after the musician performed on On The Radar Radio on November 7, 2024. This isn't the first time the newbie has collaborated with a famous rapper. The 20-year-old Michigan rapper previously worked on the song Turn You Up with fellow viral lyricist 1900Rugrat.

Ad

Ad

Additionally, rappers like Drake and Kodak Black have supported her by posting videos of themselves with Jorjiana's song playing in the background.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Dennis' has been addressed in a fellow rapper's song. Kai Cenat also mentioned the streamer in Drake's Super Soaker and even collaborated with him on a song with NLE Choppa.

On the other hand, Duke Dennis hasn't addressed the flirtation after Glorilla's video went viral.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback