“Can’t tell her nothing after this look” — Hilarious memes erupt online as Latto does a sniff test on iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat to confirm who stinks

On February 8, rapper Latto and popular streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed appeared on a celebrity football game organized by the NFL and YouTube in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

A clip of the three stars' interaction is going viral on X, where Latto can be heard saying on stream,

"Somebody ran past me and was musty."

As the two streamers denied having body odor, IShowSpeed asked Latto to smell their jerseys and choose the one that smelled the worst. She sniffed the jerseys and claimed that Kai Cenat's was smelly. This stream clip went viral as fans teased the streamers for not showering.

Netizens talked about Latto's expression after she smelt Kai's jersey. One netizen (@Boistrnge) wrote,

"Can't tell her nothing after this look."

Netizens claimed streamers smell and need to shower often. One netizen, @fivestartwin, praised Latto's humor and suggested she appear on Kai Cenat's stream.

"I think streamers in general smell because they just wake up and start streaming half the time," a netizen wrote on X.

"It was max now its kai with the stink allegations. These streamers need to shower," another netizen wrote.

"Latto need to hop on the stream with Kai I feel like she would be funny af," another X user wrote.

Some netizens noted that the streamers were sweating heavily because they had previously played football. One netizen named @UNIVERSE_FEEDS claimed that Speed visited Belgium last year, and a dog ran away after sniffing him.

"They just got done playing Football to be fair," a netizen wrote on X.

"Kai probably ain’t used to that much physical activity," another netizen wrote.

"This will never get old. Speed let a dog in Belgium sniff him and even the dog ran away from him," another X user wrote.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed were spotted at the Super Bowl with their girlfriends

Kai at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Kai Cenat and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Alayah, along with IShowSpeed and his girlfriend, Vanessa Anne Williams, were spotted in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX on February 9. Comedian and actor Druski was also seen with them.

During the game, Kai Cenat met his favorite actor, Tobey Maguire. On February 10, the streamer uploaded a picture with Maguire captioned,

"Life complete."

Many celebrities, such as Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Louis Tomlinson, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Pete Davidson, Kevin Costner, Paul McCartney, Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Jon Hamm, and Rob Manfred, were also present to watch the game at Caesars Superdome.

Donald Trump attended the game with his daughter, Ivanka, making history as the first sitting US President to attend the Super Bowl. However, the Independent reports that the President left shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs, the team he supports, lost.

Kai Cenat streams on his Twitch channel, where he has over 16 million followers. In December 2024, he announced that his next gaming marathon would be Batman: Arkham Trilogy.

