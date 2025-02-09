  • home icon
  Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt gives 'little bit of credit' to Taylor Swift for franchise's massive fanbase growth

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt gives 'little bit of credit' to Taylor Swift for franchise's massive fanbase growth

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 09, 2025 18:57 GMT
Clark Hunt shares
Clark Hunt shares

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has played a significant role in expanding the fanbase of the Kansas City Chiefs. Most recently, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt praised the Blank Space singer for her contributions.

On Thursday, Hunt sat in an exclusive interview with CNBC Sports during which he talked about the fanbase growth the Chiefs have experienced in the last two years:

“I think we had something, like, a 30 percent growth in our fanbase, which is pretty significant, even for a team that won the Super Bowl. So you definitely have to give Taylor a little bit of credit for that. Took a big leap forward last year, particularly with female [fans] — specifically with young female fans. And I think Taylor’s a little bit a part of that.”
Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie praised Taylor Swift for helping grow the Chiefs fanbase

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Gracie Hunt lauded Taylor Swift for her contributions in helping the Chiefs grow their fanbase. Crediting Swift for her immense support to the Chiefs, Gracie said:

"The whole world knows. And it's been such a special time to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom. She is just as beautiful and wonderful as you'd ever imagine her to be, so smart and intelligent."

Gracie praised Swift for impressing not just the fans but also her mom Tavia.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed a dinner date in New Orleans on Friday. Following the date, the couple had to face a massive crowd of fans, which later ended up raising privacy concerns for NFL fans.

