"Who leaked where they are": NFL fans raise privacy concerns as Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce step out for dinner in NOLA

With almost a day left until Super Bowl 59, Travis Kelce decided to let some pressure off by enjoying a romantic dinner date with girlfriend Taylor Swift. On Friday night, the couple were spotted dining at a popular French restaurant called "Lilette" on Magazine Street in New Orleans.

Kelce and Swift decided to keep a low profile, but the couple's outing turned out to be another viral moment on the internet. In just a short span, a massive crowd of fans gathered outside the restaurant to get a glimpse of the couple.

Swift was spotted wearing a luxurious outfit during her dinner date with Kelce in New Orleans.

The incident led to NFL fans raising privacy concerns for the couple. One fan, sharing her concern about the privacy breach, commented:

"Now, who leaked where they are."

"I wish people could understand that, taylor is human to and yea, she's famous but, she deserves her off time too. She doesn't need people following her around and taking videos or photos when she's on a date. Would you like that to happen to you?" commented another fan.

"I kind of feel bad that she always has to come out of places to all of that. Like I’d be so annoyed," said a fan.

Moreover, fans also came forward to express their criticism towards the crowd gathered outside the restaurant. A fan, sharing his concern, said:

"This is awful. Let them live. LEAVE THEM ALONE YOU VULTURES!!!!"

"Gosh a bunch of stalkers:(((" wrote another fan.

"I wish people would leave them alone," said an NFL fan.

Taylor Swift received praise for her Grammys appearance from Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly

Taylor Swift impressed Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly with how she managed to stay on her feet all night, especially on those heels. On Thursday's episode of "The Morning After," Kelly Stafford said:

"It's tough to watch with kids, I wouldn't recommend it. But going back to Taylor, they were so excited. And I will say the fact that she was on her feet all night, I am wondering how her calves and her soles of her feet feel because the heels she was wearing were not small.”

“I'm very, very impressed. Also, if I was Taylor Swift, I would f***ing rock a tea for myself. F**k yeah. I'm the baddest bi**h in this room, and I'm going to represent myself,” Kelly added. [30:05].

Swift is expected to attend the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

