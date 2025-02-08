Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a date night in New Orleans on Friday. Swift wore a Simkhai Signature Joy Mini Dress worth $895 and carried a $3,100 Gucci Horsebit 1955 Shoulder Bag. Kelce sported an all-gray outfit featuring a jacket, sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Their outing comes just a day before the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

Taylor and Travis opted for a restaurant in New Orleans' uptown area.

Before flying down to New Orleans, Swift attended the 2025 Grammy Awards. She was nominated for six awards but did not win any.

Kelce didn't attend the Grammys as he was training for the Super Bowl.

The tight end also missed the Grammys last year due to his Super Bowl preparations. However, while speaking about Swift during a press conference in February 2024, he hailed the pop star.

"She's unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl 59 to cheer for Travis Kelce & Chiefs?

Taylor Swift has reportedly confirmed she will attend Super Bowl 59 to cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. She will bring some close friends, including rapper Ice Spice and singer Lana Del Rey.

For Kelce, this Super Bowl is a pivotal moment as the Chiefs aim to achieve a historic third consecutive Super Bowl victory, a feat never before accomplished.

Kelce has been a key player for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his performance against the Eagles' strong defense will be crucial for the team's success.

