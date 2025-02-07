Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly launched praises for Taylor Swift’s Grammys outfit

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has been a huge fan of Taylor Swift. Being a Swiftie, it was expected of her to share her reaction to the Blank Space singer’s outfit for the Grammys.

Kelly Stafford recently opened up about the same, claiming to be impressed with Swift’s stylish looks for the award show.

Her statement came during an episode of “The Morning After” podcast on Thursday. Apart from launching praises for Taylor Swift, Kelly also expressed surprise at how the All Too Well singer carried her whole outfit. Talking about watching the award show with her kids, Kelly recalled:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It's tough to watch with kids, I wouldn't recommend it. But going back to Taylor, they were so excited. And I will say the fact that she was on her feet all night, I am wondering how her calves and her soles of her feet feel because the heels she was wearing were not small.” [30:05]

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I'm very, very impressed. Also, if I was Taylor Swift, I would f***ing rock a tea for myself. F**k yeah. I'm the baddest bi**h in this room, and I'm going to represent myself,” Kelly further added. [30:05]

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly revealed one thing that surprised her about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift concluded her Eras Tour in time, to comfortably attend the Kansas City Chiefs games and cheer for boyfriend Travis Kelce. Talking about the Eras Tour in last week’s episode of her podcast, Kelly Stafford revealed one major thing that surprised her about Swift.

“I was thinking about Taylor Swift and I'm going, she's on a two-year tour. She's traveling. I'm going, 'How in the world did she not get sick?' Cuz the minute you get sick, the throat goes, you get a sore throat. I mean, the reason I'm asking this is cuz I was in the car when I wasn't feeling so good, and the only thing that made me feel better is if I would just yell and sing,” Kelly said. [25:05]

"I don't know why I just, whenever I don't feel great or whenever I'm going through a lot at home, I just need to get in the car and belt out a song or two. But I'm trying to belt it out, and I can't. I'm going, 'How many vitamin C shots is Taylor Swift taking to not get sick on a two-year tour?'" Kelly concluded.

During the same podcast episode, Kelly Stafford called out the over-expensive cost of Super Bowl tickets before bursting a major myth among fans around players receiving “free tickets" to the big game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.