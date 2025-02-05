Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly burst biggest myth about players receiving ‘free tickets’ to Super Bowl

There has been a misconception among fans that NFL players get free tickets to the Super Bowl every year. However, according to LA Rams star Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly, there’s no such thing as "free tickets," and players and their families have to buy them.

During Tuesday’s episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford talked about buying a handful of tickets to the Super Bowl.

“Actually, every player in the NFL has a chance to purchase I believe two or four, I think it's two Super Bowl tickets at cost, Kelly said (15:12). "So they are not free okay and that goes for both teams that are playing in it. But there are no free tickets.

“To be honest, I don't think there are any free tickets anymore for players. I believe they pay for every ticket but it's all at Cost. I might be wrong there, you might get two comp tickets during the season to home games. But other than that, that's it.”

Kelly Stafford criticized ‘absurd’ cost of Super Bowl suites

Before talking about restrictions on buying Super Bowl tickets, Kelly Stafford shared her criticism of the expensive cost of VIP suites. She called the $2.5 million price of VIP suites "absolutely absurd" during Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast.

"But it's funny because people like, 'Oh well the players get whatever,'" Kelly said. "I'm like, 'No no no. You pay whatever. That's what you pay.' And it was actually something that I laughed at Matthew at because you know we went to Philly. We got a suite there um and just in general it's expensive.

"And you lose money playing in the playoffs, if you have a big family, you lose money. So when it was gonna come back to SoFi, when we didn't win, I laughed because I was like, 'God, could you imagine you'd have had to pay for another suite. And then another suit. Honestly, though, $2.5 million is absolutely absurd."

The offseason has started for Matthew Stafford, and his wife Kelly shared the first glimpse into his "exciting" times with his family.

