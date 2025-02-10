Was Donald Trump booed at the Super Bowl? Exploring viral claims on US president

The who's who of America was at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to catch the Super Bowl 59 duel between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. President Donald Trump was among those in attendance, and rumors spread on social media that few were thrilled about it.

A video posted on X showcased President Trump and his wife, Melania, walking onto the field to a chorus of boos. In the clip, the boos rained even when he was showcased on the screen inside the stadium.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the video was digitally altered. The clip is from his appearance at the national championship game between LSU and Clemson at the Caesars Superdome, the same venue as Super Bowl 59, in January 2020. He wasn't booed then, either. On the contrary, fans chanted "Four more years!" and "USA!" when he and his wife walked onto the field.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A clip from New Orleans television station WWL-TV confirms the video was from the college game.

As for his appearance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, he did not walk onto the field. He was in the stands and showed up briefly on the screen during five-time Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste's rendition of the national anthem. Fans cheered when President Trump and his daughter Ivanka were showcased on the screen inside the stadium.

Expand Tweet

His trips to the Caesars Superdome have been enjoyable for him and his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.