"What an abhorrent insult to the victims": 24 Hours In Police Custody viewers disgusted by officer calling murder suspect "nice guy"

Disclaimer: The following article talks about brutal murders and violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

The newest two-part special of Channel 4's 24 Hours In Police Custody, which detailed the brutal double murder committed by Anthony Bennison and Nicholas Papworth on November 13, 2022, has drawn the ire of its viewers.

The two-parter, named Murder on Camera, which aired on January 8th and 9th, 2024, showed footage of one of the police officers saying that she thinks Nick Papworth is "actually a nice guy."

She said in the documentary,

"It's a shame actually. I accept what he's done, as in what the allegation is and potentially what the evidence shows. But it just appears like it's a moment of madness - an extended moment of madness, but like a switch that's just gone. Because he actually seems like a nice guy."

The policewoman's comment did not sit well with netizens, who were furious with a member of the law enforcement sympathizing with a killer. @RCantaldo on X posted, "What an abhorrent insult to the victims and their families."

On November 13, 2022, Papworth and Bennison attacked three men, fatally stabbing two and critically injuring one. Daily Mail said they were charged with life sentences for their crimes following an eight-week trial at Luton Crown Court in August 2023.

The latest episodes of 24 Hours In Police Custody face backlash after police made an insensitive comment

The two-part special Murder on Camera on Channel 4's 24 Hours In Police Custody turned its viewers' stomachs due to the gory footage of the murder and the stone-cold stares of the killers.

But what further unnerved the watchers was one of the custody sergeants sympathizing with the killer's plight. People took to X to voice their displeasure about the newest episodes of 24 Hours In Police Custody:

According to The Daily Mail, the episodes have also drawn backlash from victim Patrick Howard's family. His cousin, Holly Marie, said the clips from the "vile" show will "haunt her forever." In some tweets she posted on her private X account, she said,

"So much wasn’t shown, the police failed us on so many occasions, & the fact they showed my cousin lose his life on TV is vile. Pat was the best man, he loved his family & he deserved better than this."

She continued,

"What I watched tonight will haunt me forever, but it’ll never replace the memories. Love you more than life itself, you were the best cousin I could ever ask for."

24 Hours In Police Custody showed "scenes of extreme violence" in their newest episodes

Before the release of Murder on Camera, Bedfordshire Police posted a disclaimer on X, stating that the latest 24 Hours In Police Custody episodes "feature scenes of extreme violence that some may find distressing or triggering." The two-part special, dubbed as "brutal" by viewers, detailed the horrific double murder that took place in Houghton Regis in November 2022.

What started as a fist fight in a bar took a turn for the worst as victims Patrick Howard and Mason Jordan, both 27, were chased on cars by an irate Bennison, aged 25, and Papworth, aged 33.

According to the Mirror, Adam Fanelli, a bystander who came to help, also became a casualty as Bennison stabbed him in the chest twice before stabbing Jordan in the back and neck eight times. He also stabbed Howard in the neck, instantly paralyzing him.

Papworth rammed his black VW Golf into an unmoving Howard, who got trapped under the car and was dragged a few feet. He died on the spot. Fanelli was found dead in a driveway a few feet from the scene. Jordan was grievously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he miraculously survived.

According to The Daily Mail, the horrific attack was caught on CCTV cameras, and both suspects were apprehended within a few days of the crime. In 24 Hours In Police Custody, the police are seen questioning them. Papworth glares at the police officer and replies "no comment" to all their questions.

As per The Sun, the first episode of 24 Hours In Police Custody focused on the police questioning Papworth, and the second episode focused on Bennison. The documentary showed that Papworth was the sole caregiver for his daughter and, following his conviction, she would have to be placed in foster care.

Both Papworth and Bennison were served life sentences after an eight-week trial, with Bennison receiving life imprisonment with a minimum term of 38 years and Papworth receiving life imprisonment with a minimum term of 34 years.

24 Hours In Police Custody is a documentary series on Channel 4 that highlights the challenges faced by the Luton Police Station as they deal with murders and other crimes. The show details the interrogation of the suspects and gives viewers a never-before-seen angle on police work.

The first episode of 24 Hours In Police Custody aired on September 10, 2014, and the documentary is in its 11th season.