What did Adam Ramirez do? California man arrested after 8 injured in Lake of Ozarks boat crash

Adam Ramirez, a 46-year-old man from California, has been arrested in connection with the crash of a boat into a house at the Lake of the Ozarks. Ramirez was driving the boat while he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities.

When the boat crashed into the ground and hit a house, it overturned, resulting in all eight passengers being ejected. Six of the eight passengers, including Adam Ramirez, suffered severe injuries, while the remaining two suffered moderate ones. The two individuals in the house were not harmed.

As per the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat crash occurred around 11.55 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm and a house in the 400 block of Big Bear Drive. All passengers were immediately rushed to the Lake Regional Hospital. The boat in question was a 2014 Nor-Tech and was totaled.

Adam Ramirez was allegedly speeding under the influence of alcohol

This crash has garnered a lot of attention, with many people venturing onto the property to look at the damage.



Please remember this is a private residence and we ask that you avoid trespassing onto their property. The boat has been loaded onto a trailer and towed away.

As per the arrest report, Adam Ramirez has been charged with boating while intoxicated, leading to injury, and boating while intoxicated, leading to serious injury.

Highway Patrol Corporal Kyle Green remarked that Adam Ramirez was speeding, which presumably contributed to the crash. Ethan Leigh, a resident in the area, reported to ABC 17 News that he initially did not notice anything amiss near the crash site. However, he describes the scene in the immediate aftermath as follows:

"There was just like a flood of ambulances and fire trucks and we saw a bunch of water patrol coming from each direction"

Troopers are currently reconstructing the crash scene using a drone.



Tow Boat US Lake of Ozararks’s Travis Coleman weighed in on the crash to ABC 17 News. He said that crashes such as this have become increasingly common over the last two years.

While the reason for the crash differs, intoxication and the darkness of the region usually play a decisive role. Coleman added that it was fortunate that all passengers were ejected when Adam Ramirez allegedly crashed the boat.

"We see a lot of these types of groundings, usually on bare points, darker stretches of the lake, that sort of thing…But not really unusual, with the enormous increase in boat traffic that we've had here over the last two years…The best thing you can hope for is you're ejected because you don't want 15,000 or 20,000 pounds of boat to come down on top of you,” he said.

Troopers responded to a serious injury crash last night at the 1.5 mile mark of the main channel. The boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers.



The incident report reveals that there were four men and four women on board whose ages ranged from 21 to 51. None of the passengers of the boat wore protective equipment.

Authorities were waiting for Ramirez to be treated for his injuries before proceeding with their investigation. Adam Ramirez was released from the hospital on Sunday, July 23, 2023.