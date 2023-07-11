What happened to Keoni Hubbard? Family mourns 11-year-old boy scout killed in New Hampshire boating accident

Keoni Hubbard, an 11-year-old Boy Scout from Lexington, Massachusetts, tragically lost his life in a boating accident. The tragic incident occurred in Manning Lake, Gilmanton, New Hampshire, on Friday, July 7, 2023 at around 2:15 P.M. as per the New Hampshire State Police Department.

The victim was on a camping trip at Griswold Scout Reservation. He was at Camp Bell, which was one of two designated camp sites.

The police were notified of a boating accident that occurred on July 7, 2023, which involved a child who had been injured. By the time first responders arrived, Keoni had already lost his life and was declared dead at the scene.

Keoni’s death was confirmed in a statement by the Boy Scouts’ Daniel Webster Council on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Keoni Hubbard's family held a private service on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Keoni Hubbard’s family, friends and well-wishers mourn his death

Keoni Hubbard’s family made a statement on the afternoon of July 9, 2023 wherein they confirmed the news of his passing. Keoni was a member of Boy Scout Troop 119 and is remembered fondly by those that knew him. In the statement released by his family, they said:

“Our hearts are forever broken by the loss of our Keoni. Beloved by his family and friends, Keoni’s spirit and empathy for others resonated with all who love and admire him. Keoni was simply the best – a selfless child who truly found joy in the happiness of others. Our family appreciates the support of the community and respectfully asks that you respect our privacy as we mourn the unimaginable loss of our beloved Keoni"

Keoni Hubbard's death is also mourned by his those who knew him at school. It is reported that several other students from his school who were at the camp with him witnessed the incident. A local church has promised free counselling services for those who witnessed the tragic accident. Julie Hackett, the superintendent of Lexington Public School that Keoni attended, released a statement. She said:

Our hearts are with the victim's family, as well as the Clarke school community and all those impacted by this tragic event. We are blessed to be part of a loving, caring community, and we come together in times of need. I know that you will continue to be there for one another, and you will keep all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

Keoni Hubbard would have turned 12 later this month. The investigation into the accident is currently active.

