What happened to Gaymee Paw? 16-year-old boy arrested in shooting death of Owensboro High School student

Gaymee Paw has been identified as the victim of a shooting that occurred in Kentucky on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Investigators claim that the 16-year-old girl was shot to death near Ben Hawes Park. A 16-year-old boy, who allegedly dated Gaymee in the past, is the prime suspect in her death, as per Law&Crime.

The police were dispatched to the site of the shooting at 12:30 pm on Wednesday and found that the victim had been shot. She was immediately taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. An autopsy that was performed on her remains on June 22, 2023, claimed that she died of a single gunshot wound to her head.

Three charges have been filed against 16-year-old suspected of killing Gaymee Paw

The 16-year-old suspected of killing Gaymee Paw was identified and arrested on June 21, 2023. He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a minor in connection to the death of Paw. As per state law, details of minors who are suspected of crimes cannot be released.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation recovered incriminating evidence that is currently being processed in the Kentucky State Police laboratory.

Speaking about the autopsy, the sheriff’s office said:

“This morning an autopsy was performed on the victim from yesterday’s death investigation by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner in Madisonville, Kentucky. The cause of death has been determined to be homicide due to a single gunshot wound to the victim’s head”

The Sheriff’s office made further observations about the investigation in a press release and mentioned:

“Detectives have closely coordinated with the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Court Designated Worker’s Office, and the Daviess County Coroner’s Office throughout this investigation to do our best to ensure a successful prosecution that ultimately results in justice for the victim and her loved ones.”

Cautiously revealing more details about the suspect, Sheriff Brad Youngman noted that he went to school with Gaymee Paw and that the two had been in a romantic relationship in the past. Minors may be tried as adults for certain crimes as per state law.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Gaymee Paw's death is being mourned by those who knew her

Gaymee Paw attended Owensboro High School and would have entered her sophomore year this fall. Several individuals who knew her have been expressing their grief ever since the news made headlines.

Dr. Jeremy Luckett, school board chairman, said:

"I don't know a whole lot of details, but it's a very sad situation...Our hearts go out to those involved and if there's anyone in the district who needs assistance, we have it there to help them."

Individuals also took to social media to send their condolences to the victim's family during this tough time.

The suspect is currently being detained at Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

