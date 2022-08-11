What did Ahmad Abouammo do? Former Twitter employee convicted of allegedly spying for Saudi Arabia

On Tuesday, a San Francisco court convicted Ahmad Abouammo, a 44-year-old former Twitter employee, for spying on behalf of the government of Saudi Arabia.

According to prosecutors, Ahmad Abouammo used his position in Twitter to provide the Saudi Arabian government with the details of any critics or outspoken dissenters who attacked the policies of the Kingdom. The Verge reported that he was also convicted of falsifying records, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BOMBSHELL REPORT: Former Twitter employee Ahmad Abouammo, 44 – found guilty of spying, USED HIS JOB AT TWITTER TO SELL PRIVATE USER DATA to Saudi Arabia for hundreds of thousands of dollars.. BOMBSHELL REPORT: Former Twitter employee Ahmad Abouammo, 44 – found guilty of spying, USED HIS JOB AT TWITTER TO SELL PRIVATE USER DATA to Saudi Arabia for hundreds of thousands of dollars..

In connection to these charges, Abouammo could receive 10 to 20 years in prison. CBS noted that this was the first incident in which the Saudi Arabian government was accused of spying on America.

The allegations against Ahmad Abouammo

According to Bloomberg, Ahmad Abouammo was collaborating illegally with aides of Mohammad Bin Salman, the current Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Karen L. Cox 🏳️‍🌈 @DrKarenLCox I am blocking Twitter accounts w/long numbers after their names, men whose profiles suggest they have "warm hearts," locked accounts unless I know you, accounts w/o photo, and members of the Saudi Royal Family<--as if. Still, it's a game of whack-a-mole. I am blocking Twitter accounts w/long numbers after their names, men whose profiles suggest they have "warm hearts," locked accounts unless I know you, accounts w/o photo, and members of the Saudi Royal Family<--as if. Still, it's a game of whack-a-mole.

Abouammo is accused of having leaked sensitive information to Salman's team over 5 months, between November 2014 and May 2015. Allegedly, in return for the information, prosecutors claimed that he received not only money but material gifts, such as a designer watch.

In an official capacity, Ahmad Abouammo's role was to promote the Twitter profiles of Saudi government officials, a position he held from 2013-2015. However, according to CBS, prosecutors accuse Abouammo of providing the Saudi Arabian government with information linked to more than 6000 Twitter accounts.

Alexander Globus 🏳️‍🌈 @lxglb Oh my God, posting about Middle East is cancer, why do Saudis have this army of Twitter moles calling their country utopia, thats absolutely insane.



I really want an intervention under pride flag now to show them what real LGBT utopia is. Oh my God, posting about Middle East is cancer, why do Saudis have this army of Twitter moles calling their country utopia, thats absolutely insane.I really want an intervention under pride flag now to show them what real LGBT utopia is.

Saudi law enforcement allegedly attempted to shut down at least 33 of these accounts through disclosure requests submitted to Twitter. One of the most prominent ones was 'Mujtahidd,' an anonymously run account that frequently attacked the Saudi royal family.

In an official statement, prosecutor Eric Chung said:

“They paid for a mole. We all know that that kind of money is not for nothing.”

He continued:

“That luxury watch—it was not free. The kingdom had now secured its Twitter insider.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2019, the Department of Justice indicted Abouammo and fellow Twitter employee Ali Alzabarah on espionage charges.

Torbin Wilder @Torbin_Wilder I would like to hello to the engineer Saudi mole working at Twitter stealing everyone's private information. I would like to hello to the engineer Saudi mole working at Twitter stealing everyone's private information.

CBS reported that another Saudi Arabian citizen, Ahmed Al-Mutairi, was accused of acting as a liaison between Twitter employees and members of the Saudi royal family. He was charged in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the trial spanned over two weeks at the San Francisco federal courthouse. In response to the charges, Abouammo's argued that it was an exaggeration to describe him as a spy and that Twitter should have been held responsible for failing to secure its information.

Marc Owen Jones @marcowenjones Ibn Firnas @Ben_Firnas

"Does an anonymous handle protect you from the (hashtag)blacklist?

1. Gov'ts have ways to get their real name.

2. IP address could be acquired in many technical ways.

3. A secret I won't divulge." @marcowenjones Related Saud Al Qahtani tweet:"Does an anonymous handle protect you from the (hashtag)blacklist?1. Gov'ts have ways to get their real name.2. IP address could be acquired in many technical ways.3. A secret I won't divulge." @marcowenjones Related Saud Al Qahtani tweet:"Does an anonymous handle protect you from the (hashtag)blacklist?1. Gov'ts have ways to get their real name.2. IP address could be acquired in many technical ways.3. A secret I won't divulge." https://t.co/usAXHBNG3p Absolutely. Qahtani would have been well aware of the capabilities had by the Saudi moles in Twitter twitter.com/Ben_Firnas/sta… Absolutely. Qahtani would have been well aware of the capabilities had by the Saudi moles in Twitter twitter.com/Ben_Firnas/sta…

The Verge reported that in response to the news of the alleged moles in Twitter, human rights activists such as Ali Al-Ahmad had sued the company for privacy breaches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das